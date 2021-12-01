What does it mean when a brand introduces a Factory Edition, Works Edition, or Special Racer Edition bike? Jason Weigandt walks and talks you through the process and even gets some info from former factory suspension tuner Jonny Oler. Then Weigandt keeps rambling until he's talking about teams and what suspension they use and why. Also: Monster Energy AMA Supercross (www.supercrosslive.com) is offering up to 35 percent off ticket prices for Cyber Week through December 4. Get 'em now before they're gone, and look for an Anaheim 1 ticket giveaway on next week's Weege show.

