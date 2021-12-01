Joey Crown Suffers “Freak Accident” Practice Crash, Injuries

Taking Crown’s place at the Paris Supercross was Kevin Moranz. Moranz finished 2-5-3 in the three-race format (similar to an AMA Supercross Triple Crown) for third overall behind 2021 MX2 Champion Maxime Renaux (second overall) and Kyle Peters (first overall, Prince of Paris).

Crown raced for the ClubMX Yamaha team in 2020 and 2021, finishing eighth and seventh, respectively, in his first two 250SX main events. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury (broken collarbone and concussion) during press day at the third 250SX East Region round, which ended his supercross season. He returned for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship on a Rock River Yamaha YZ250F (since the ClubMX team was supercross-only at the time) and competed in eight of the nine rounds, finishing 20th in the 250 Class standings.

At the 2021 250SX West Region Supercross opener in Orlando, Crown finished 13th. But at the Daytona Supercross he suffered a big crash and concussion, which sidelined him for the remainder of the AMA season.

Crown announced in October he would not be competing on the ClubMX Yamaha racing team in 2022, although he is still training at the facility in South Carolina. He was still training supercross on his #61 2021 ClubMX Yamaha and post to Instagram, “To clarify not on the team just here riding.”