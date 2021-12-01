Updated: 2022 Kicker AMA Arenacross Series Scheduled for 10 Rounds

TULSA, Oklahoma—Cycle City Promotions announced today that the 2022 Kicker AMA Arenacross Series will race 10 rounds beginning in January 2022, instead of the previously announced 12 round series. The series kicks off in Loveland, Colorado on Friday, January 7th and concludes with the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) Championship round on Saturday, February 12th in Denver, Colorado.

"We're really excited about the series and the six back-to-back weekends of racing with the championship round in Denver for the first time," said Tod Hammock, president and founder of Cycle City Promotions. "Another big element is our series ending the weekend before the 250 East Coast Supercross Series even starts. That's going to open things up to a lot more pro racers and make it really competitive."

The full 2022 schedule is as follows:

Round 1: January 7 / Budweiser Events Center, Loveland, Colorado

Round 2: January 8 / Budweiser Events Center, Loveland, Colorado

Round 3: January 15 / Amarillo National Center, Amarillo Texas

Round 4: January 21 / Lazy E Arena, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Round 5: January 22 / Lazy E Arena, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Round 6: January 29 / Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina

Round 7: February 4 / RS Livestock Event Center, Reno, Nevada

Round 8: February 5 / RS Livestock Event Center, Reno, Nevada

Round 9: February 11 / National Western Complex, Denver, Colorado

Round 10: February 12 / National Western Complex, Denver, Colorado

Details surrounding the 2022 Series including racer registration, classes and more will be released this week. You can keep up with the latest updates via the following channels:

-Website: arenacrossusa.com

-Facebook: @arenacrossusa

-Instagram: @arenacrossusa

Tickets are on sale now for the following events:

Loveland - Jan. 7 & 8: Click Here to Buy Tickets

Amarillo - Jan. 15: Click Here to Buy Tickets

Tickets will be on sale soon for the remaining events and will be posted at arenacrossusa.com/tickets when available.