It all comes down to Wednesday! With just two motos remaining in the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP), three riders enter Wednesday’s MXGP of Citta di Mantova with a shot at walking away as champion. But this title fight looks a little differently than it was just two days ago when all three riders sat within three points of each other. Following Tim Gajser’s penalty for gaining an advantage off the track in MXGP race one of Sunday’s MXGP of Lombardia, the Slovenian now sits 15 points adrift of championship leader Romain Febvre.

Febvre was able to capture the first moto victory on Sunday and followed it up with a second-place finish in moto two. Yet that still wasn’t enough for Febvre to capture the overall win as Jeffrey Herlings came from 15th to second in the moto one and won the second moto to capture the Grand Prix victory. What the two-moto split left Febvre and Herlings at status quo with still a three-point advantage to Febvre entering the finale tomorrow.

With Febvre and Herlings both eyeing their second MXGP title as Gajser tries to pull his fourth out of a hat, there is a lot of tension and drama to focus on. After racing concluded on Sunday, each rider spoke about their days and how they view the championship picture with two gate drops remaining.

Romain Febvre | Championship Leader

“That was definitely a big win in the first moto. I felt good on the track today though it’s really sketchy in places with the loose surface on a hard base. I took the lead pretty early in the first race, but it was tough at the front to be sure of the best lines. It was a heavy race, and I struggled a little mid-moto but picked it up again at the end for a strong finish. I again got a great start in race two, but I didn’t want to take any risk of a collision to pass Prado and I lost some time to Jeffrey. I made some fast laps to close the gap a little, but he was still three or four seconds clear so at one point I decided to settle for second and take the red plate to the final round. It may sound strange that I still don’t feel any pressure. We have really good starts with our KX450-SR here in the sand so I’m confident for Wednesday. We are really close, and the best man will win. It’s game on!”