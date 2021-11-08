In that first moto, you started to get away a bit, but then they reeled you back in. How much of that was race management knowing that you had a gap, and you could kind of let them catch you a little bit to maybe go faster at the end?

Yeah, it was good. I think the first 10 to 15 minutes, I did really good. I passed quickly into the lead and then made a comfortable gap, let’s say between five or six seconds. So, yeah for sure, I could see the guys coming, and starting maybe changing some things on the track, but that was pretty good. Honestly, it’s tough because you have no one in front so you cannot judge if your line is good or not. So, in that way, it was a little bit tough for me to understand where I was losing time or not. But anyway, like I said, it’s always better when I’m leading then being behind, so I was happy with the first race.

I know you came out second today, and you’ve only had the one GP win on the season. Is it a little bit frustrating to not have the GP wins racking up even though you have a lot of moto wins and you’ve been up front all season?

If I get the title Wednesday, no. [Laughs] But yeah, I’m always close! I’m not winning, but I don’t really care about GP wins, it’s always better to have them for sure, but again today, same points. What can I say? It’s still good for the championship, and that’s really the main thing. GP wins, I maybe don’t care so much.

I saw you spending some time with your wife and child [Romain’s daughter Nina was born in January 2021]. When you won the title in 2015, I’m sure you were a lot different of a person, but now you’ve had a child and moved up more in your life. How much more does this season mean to you, and everything you’ve accomplished this year compared to what you did in 2015 now that you’re at this stage in your career?

Yeah, in 2015 I was young. It was six years ago and I young and coming into the class without pressure or anything and it was kind of a learning process. Everything that year was good. Some really good riders were injured also, but anyway, it was something different. This year, after all the years that I was injured, and some years I didn’t have the level also to battle for the win, so to bounce back from that, I feel pretty good. When I came to the team [Monster Energy Kawasaki] two years ago, I knew something good can be done with that bike. I’m proving it now. Last year, I was injured at the beginning, but the middle of the season to the end, I was pretty strong too. This year, it’s a big challenge for us.

Main image courtesy of Monster Energy