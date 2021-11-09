You’ve certainly got your own way of doing things. You have fun with all of this. You’re much different than the other racers you compete against. You go your own way.

Yeah, I do. Right now I’ve got my friends that have lived with me for about the last five years. We all coexist pretty well. They’re there for me and I’m there for them. To be honest, in my house right now it’s me, my two friends Matt [Rice] and Tom [Journet] and we do our thing together and we do stuff that we enjoy. Matt does his art and he draws. Tom does videography. We are truly fans of the sport. We are even spending money for Tom to go film [Antonio] Cairoli’s last race in Italy. That’s just because we think it’s bad ass, you know? As far as the fans go, I really feel bad sometimes because I feel like I want to be able to just shoot the shit with them. We both have the same interests. We like to ride motocross bikes. Sometimes it’s hard for me to do that whenever we are working. That balance is tough, but at the end of the day, I truly am a fan of the sport. We watch all the races. We know all the races. We watch GPs. All the stuff. Between me, Tom and Matt, we just really enjoy it and we hope it comes across that way. And we want to show a brighter side of the sport. I work hard. I don’t really show people that I do. But I also like to mess around mess around and enjoy myself with my friends and we have the same interests.

It's almost as if you guys have your own little creative agency.

Yeah, we do. We have our garage right now and we just sit around and draw and watch videos and just come up with ideas. We have white boards all around the room we work in. My whole goal is that I would love to be able to take out an army of camera film guys and have us just travel to the races when I’m done. I want us to go out there and do whatever they think is cool. So instead of having any sort of marketing strategy, I just want the guys to be like, “Hey, this music is cool right now.” Right now we are putting together stuff with Willie Nelson or even rap music. I feel like we are very diverse and that we appreciate everything.

Team Fried?

Exactly. Team Fried.

Okay, we’re all looking over to nearby Angel Stadium and Anaheim I come January 8, 2020. What can you do this year? You going to win? That’s a dumb question, but I want to hear what you have to say.

Yeah, I would really like to win again. I’m getting old and these guys coming in are hungry, but I’m not willing to let go, so we’ll see how it goes. This is all really cool. I don’t want it to end. For the first time I feel like I’m living in the moment. Sometimes you can get tunnel vision and I feel like I’m just kind of checking everything out now. At the same time, I want to work hard and I really want to go out there and win some races this year.