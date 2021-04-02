I’ve always wanted to create a classification of riders so we can better put their career into context. Stats are one thing, but they don’t always tell the whole story. You can compare numbers of the very top riders based on wins and titles, but numbers don’t always tell the story. It’s often easier to explain a retired rider by comparing to a contemporary. If you’re listening to David Vuillemin give his unfiltered opinion on the PulpMX show, and you’re wondering “So how good was Vuillemin as a racer?” there’s an easy explanation: he was like Marvin. He didn’t win the big title, but on the right nights he was as good as anyone, and his title drives are filled with what ifs. What if DV doesn’t get into that photo shoot crash before Daytona in 2002? What if Marvin doesn’t crash in the whoops at round two of 2018? Similar story. Just know that DV was probably better than people remember, and that’s probably how it will go for Marv, too, unless he gets that elusive 450 title.

At least DV and MM have big-time wins to go with their name. They are, quite poetically, nearly the same in that respect, with Marvin carding eight 450SX wins and Vuillemin holding seven. Marvin has been more consistently in the outdoor title fight but remember Vuillemin was up against The GOAT. They’re close enough to be in the same category. Maybe someday we will call it the Marvin Musquin All-Stars category, for the riders who are good enough to get wins against the best.

It’s even harder to classify the greatness of riders without a bunch of wins. There’s a slew of very good, fast, hard-working and talented riders who never got that 450SX win, or maybe just got one, but they were still vital to the racing in their era. Every season usually boils down to two or three weekly contenders, but we get all pumped on #deepfield hype at the start of the season because we know there’s that group of 4-10 guys who are just 1 percent away from getting that next run on the ladder. That’s, just to name a name, where Malcolm Stewart resides right now. Will Malcolm get a 450 win or podium? We will see. Every year we believe is the year he breaks through. Plus, it’s great having Malcolm out there! He’s a great personality with great style, and he knows what he’s doing out on the track. If Malcolm retires someday and doesn’t have a 450 win, well, then the numbers won’t be able to explain how good it was to have him on the gate.