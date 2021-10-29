Breaking news! It appears our man Filthy Phil Nicoletti is back on the bike! He gives us an update on his progress this week and tries to break down a few more aspects via questions from you. Got a question of your own? Send it to Phil@racerxonline.com.
Hi Phil
I saw someone blathering about steel framed bikes not being fast in the whoops recently. Then I saw someone say wait till Malcom Stewart rides his Husqvarna in the whoops, he’ll show people it can be done!
Is there any truth to this BS? Are aluminum framed bikes better in the whoops than steel framed bikes, or is the Japanese suspension just better in whoops than the European suspension? It also seems like the Euro bikes are stiff, or harsh outdoors (this all noticed from the comfort of my couch, of course). Finally, in the steel vs aluminum court – do you know how often the steelies replace their frames during the season? Do they stretch and sag like my 90’s era KX’s used to do? Thanks for the input. Still haven’t seen you on a bicycle at Huntersville Business Park this year, so I assume you are phoning in the fitness. Let us know how that works out. I’m here to help.
Andy from Charlotte
Andy,
Steel vs Aluminum! I mean, to say a steel frame bike sucks in the whoops just isn’t true. Baggett and Millsaps both crushed the whoops and one came in at a height of 5’7" and the other at 6’1". Saying Mookie will crush whoops on a steel frame bike is just stupid. He’d smash any set of whoops, on any manufacturer’s bike, regardless of frame or suspension company. He’d skim by me on a TTR-90! It all comes down to the rider’s confidence in the whoops to carry that extra bit of entry speed.
As for frame stretching, I reached out to Coop to see how often he likes to change his frame. The two-time supercross champion said he doesn’t want to help me with my Racer X column. I’m just a nice guy over here trying to help the fans but he won’t budge. I’m starting to question our friendship. Two-time is to cool for me now!
I agree with your analysis of the Euro bikes. I watch Jeffrey Herling, Antonio Cairoli, Jorge Prado in the GPs and their bikes don’t even look like they move. I also watch Ken Roczen’s bike, and his doesn’t look like it moves either. Granted he is as smooth as ice, so he doesn’t even need suspension. He could make 2x4’s work.
As soon as the time changes comes, I’ll be at Huntersville Business Park Worlds for the blackout session!
Phil,
Seriously, are you going to start riding anytime soon or nah?
Mike
Mike,
I went down to ClubMX this past weekend for their Open House. I had to do some photos for FXR and get geared up. After the photos, I decided to go out on the practice track to check it out after everyone had been riding all day. I did a lap, and my knee felt good. I never stuck my foot out in a corner though. But the motion up and down felt really good. So I went with my gut and rode this past Tuesday and Thursday at ClubMX. I was on par with some super mini kids! Who hoo! But holy shit did it feel good to ride. Felt like I was a kid again in New York, and the snow had just melted enough to get out for the first ride of the year. That feeling will never ever get old!
Phil,
I went to the ClubMX open house over the weekend and watched you hanging out in gear looking cool. Then they ran a holeshot challenge and Big Al got beat by a kid on a 250F. Kid probably had never done a start on a metal grate and he still smoked Alex with one hand. That’s not a good sign and I would like to hear your thoughts.
Another Mike
Anotha Mike,
Yeaaa poor Troll Daddy was put on the spot. As much as I shit talk on Alex, he was thrown to the wolves a little bit so I’m not gonna rag on him here. He hasn’t done a start since Unadilla. He was on my race 450 from the nationals. Yeah that’s right, now Troll Daddy is riding one of my bikes! I can’t believe our lives have come to this. Anyway, he had never done a grate start on a 450. So there is a lot to figure out with it. A 450 on a metal grate is a lot to handle for a little fella if you don’t know where the sweet spot for it is! That start would have had him shit outta luck in a 450 heat race. He also would also be missing the 450 main event of that was the start of an LCQ! So he’s got some work to do, but good thing for Troll Daddy is that he’s a good starter and I know he will have it dialed by the time Bercy comes around in November.