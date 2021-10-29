Breaking news! It appears our man Filthy Phil Nicoletti is back on the bike! He gives us an update on his progress this week and tries to break down a few more aspects via questions from you. Got a question of your own? Send it to Phil@racerxonline.com.

Hi Phil

I saw someone blathering about steel framed bikes not being fast in the whoops recently. Then I saw someone say wait till Malcom Stewart rides his Husqvarna in the whoops, he’ll show people it can be done! Is there any truth to this BS? Are aluminum framed bikes better in the whoops than steel framed bikes, or is the Japanese suspension just better in whoops than the European suspension? It also seems like the Euro bikes are stiff, or harsh outdoors (this all noticed from the comfort of my couch, of course). Finally, in the steel vs aluminum court – do you know how often the steelies replace their frames during the season? Do they stretch and sag like my 90’s era KX’s used to do? Thanks for the input. Still haven’t seen you on a bicycle at Huntersville Business Park this year, so I assume you are phoning in the fitness. Let us know how that works out. I’m here to help.

Andy from Charlotte

Andy,

Steel vs Aluminum! I mean, to say a steel frame bike sucks in the whoops just isn’t true. Baggett and Millsaps both crushed the whoops and one came in at a height of 5’7" and the other at 6’1". Saying Mookie will crush whoops on a steel frame bike is just stupid. He’d smash any set of whoops, on any manufacturer’s bike, regardless of frame or suspension company. He’d skim by me on a TTR-90! It all comes down to the rider’s confidence in the whoops to carry that extra bit of entry speed.

As for frame stretching, I reached out to Coop to see how often he likes to change his frame. The two-time supercross champion said he doesn’t want to help me with my Racer X column. I’m just a nice guy over here trying to help the fans but he won’t budge. I’m starting to question our friendship. Two-time is to cool for me now!

I agree with your analysis of the Euro bikes. I watch Jeffrey Herling, Antonio Cairoli, Jorge Prado in the GPs and their bikes don’t even look like they move. I also watch Ken Roczen’s bike, and his doesn’t look like it moves either. Granted he is as smooth as ice, so he doesn’t even need suspension. He could make 2x4’s work.

As soon as the time changes comes, I’ll be at Huntersville Business Park Worlds for the blackout session!