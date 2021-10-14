Newburg, West Virginia’s, CJ Raceway would play host to the penultimate round of the 2021 Grant National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season with the Buckwheat 100 GNCC. The battle for the GNCC National Championship has tightened up to a historically close fight and the Buckwheat 100 event would result in yet another lead change. Here are a few keynotes from the weekend.

BAYLOR AND BEN BATTLE

As we mentioned, the hunt for the 2021 GNCC National Championship has come down to the wire. Heading into the Buckwheat 100 event, Steward Baylor had broken through to take over the points lead by just a single point. The points payout in GNCC sees a five-point spread from first to second place overall, so a one-point difference meant just about nothing; it was as if these guys sat completely tied.

Ben Kelley’s mission was to go out and win the race, thus taking back the points lead with a four-point lead heading into the final round at Ironman Raceway. And the FMF KTM rider did exactly that. He would take over the lead on lap three and never look back as he rode to the overall win with a two-minute lead over Steward Baylor, which was the biggest gap from first to second that the series has seen all season long. Baylor admitted to having some struggles throughout the day, but a second-place finish on an “off day” is nothing to scoff at.