Baylor’s race win would be good enough to give him the points lead in the hunt for the GNCC National Championship. With two rounds remaining, Baylor now sits just one point ahead of Ben Kelley which has the potential to make some incredibly tight racing through those final two events.

“I’m just pretty mad about today,” said Kelley. “I had a good jump off the line and pushed my way right into first early, then I had a crash. I was right there in the battle for first, everyone was going good. I got into second about halfway, I just washed the front end and got caught with a tree between my fender and front wheel. It wasn’t a hard crash, but when I got up the front end was tweaked. Normally I can just get up and ride it out and get used to it, but it was so bent up it was hard to ride those off cambers and ruts. I stopped for gas and they were able to kick my front wheel and we got it a little bit better. At that point I was mid pack but still within striking distance. I reeled them in, got into second, got into first, I was able to get a good enough gap, and then the last lap, in that Penton Section, just something stupid. I don’t even know what I hit—a root or whatever, a log. Just enough to knock me sideways, and I went over the bars and had to get my bike out of a tree. Stu went by me, and I got up but my shifter was sheered off, I was stuck in third gear. No excuses, I gave it up with my crashes. I feel like I’ve given it up two or three times this year. You can’t do that if you want to be a champion. So I’m mad at myself, but I’m not worried. We have two races left and I’m going to try to get the win. I’m sick of Stu getting those wins and showboating in front of me. I want to get those wins and rub it in his face! [Laughs] Hats off to those guys, they’re riding good.”