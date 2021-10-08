Grand National Cross Country Series Announces 2021 Awards Banquet

Friday evening will be dedicated to the top 10 ATV, ATV Micro 50cc finishers and eMTB top 10 finishers in each championship class, while Saturday evening celebrates the top 10 Bike racers, and the Bike Micro 50cc finishers in each championship class. In addition to the trophy presentation, the top 5 in each class will receive contingency item prizes from our Series Sponsors.

The banquet will also feature an array of Specialty Awards, including Rider of the Year, Kurt Caselli Foundation Good Steward Award, Sponsor of the Year and more. If you would like to nominate a rider for the Good Steward Award, Pit Crew, Comeback of the Year or Sportsmanship awards please send a letter to media@gnccracing.com.

The cost of the banquet is $50 for adults (12+), and $25 for youth (6-11), with kids five and under receiving a free admission. The celebration will begin at 5 p.m. each day for Happy Hour and seating, with dinner commencing at 5:30 p.m. Online Registration is required, and the deadline to register is Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 5 p.m. EST.

Rooms at the Morgantown Marriott Hotel are available to GNCC Racers and their families at a discounted rate of $139 + tax. Click here to reserve a hotel room. To receive the discounted group rate, please make reservations no later than Friday, November 12, 2021. Availability of rooms after the last day to book may be subject to pay higher rates and only reservations booked within the group block will receive the contracted group rate.

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC will be returning with the Ticket to Ride giveaway. Two winners from each night will be chosen at random to experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity courtesy of Rocky Mountain ATV/MC, to a unique riding excursion in Moab, Utah. Each winner will be invited to bring a guest on the exclusive trip in the spring of 2022. The winner must be present at their respective banquet night in order to claim the prize.

Riders Meetings will once again be held virtually, a schedule of Riders Meetings will be available online at a later date. Participants can login to the Zoom Riders Meetings to be able to voice their opinion on class structure, rules and more for the upcoming 2022 season. If you would like to submit a rule proposal beforehand, please forward your proposal to rules@gnccracing.com.