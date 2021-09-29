Main Image by Mack Faint

Video Highlights Courtesy of GNCC Racing

Check out the highlights from the 11th round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series at the Burr Oak GNCC from Sunday Creek Raceway in Millfield, Ohio.

Trevor Bollinger took the holeshot ahead of Jordan Ashburn, as Ben Kelley would crash and lose several positions. Kelley took over the lead on the last lap but was passed by Steward Baylor before the finish line. The AmPro Yamaha rider would go on to win his seventh overall of the season with Kelley rebounding to second ahead of Ashburn, who rounded out the overall podium.

In the XC2 class, Johnny Girroir picked up his eighth XC2 win of the season as defending class champion Craig Delong finished second and Michael Witkowski claimed third.

With the win, Baylor (263 points) did yet another loop out and took the overall points lead by one point over Ben Kelley (262 points). The series will be back in action next at the Buckwheat 100 GNCC on October 9 and 10 at CJ Raceway in Newburg, West Virginia.

2021 Burr Oak GNCC Results