Results Archive
MXGP of
Sardegna
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
GNCC
Burr Oak
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Motocross of Nations
Articles
Nations Results
  1. Italy
  2. Netherlands
  3. United Kingdom
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Oct 3
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Sat Oct 9
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun Oct 10
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: Stu Baylor Wins Burr Oak GNCC With Yet Another Loop Out—Full Highlights

September 29, 2021 12:30pm | by:

Main Image by Mack Faint

Video Highlights Courtesy of GNCC Racing

Check out the highlights from the 11th round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series at the Burr Oak GNCC from Sunday Creek Raceway in Millfield, Ohio.

Trevor Bollinger took the holeshot ahead of Jordan Ashburn, as Ben Kelley would crash and lose several positions. Kelley took over the lead on the last lap but was passed by Steward Baylor before the finish line. The AmPro Yamaha rider would go on to win his seventh overall of the season with Kelley rebounding to second ahead of Ashburn, who rounded out the overall podium.

In the XC2 class, Johnny Girroir picked up his eighth XC2 win of the season as defending class champion Craig Delong finished second and Michael Witkowski claimed third.

With the win, Baylor (263 points) did yet another loop out and took the overall points lead by one point over Ben Kelley (262 points). The series will be back in action next at the Buckwheat 100 GNCC on October 9 and 10 at CJ Raceway in Newburg, West Virginia.

2021 Burr Oak GNCC Results

GNCC

Burr Oak - Overall Race

September 25, 2021
Sunday Creek Raceway
Millfield, OH United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Steward Baylor 03:09:05.195 Belton, SC United States Yamaha
2Ben Kelley 03:09:21.777 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
3Jordan Ashburn 03:10:33.918 Cookeville, TN United States Husqvarna
4Ricky Russell 03:11:09.918 Duvall, WA United States GasGas
5Thad Duvall 03:11:19.118 Williamstown, WV United States Husqvarna
Full Results
GNCC

Burr Oak - XC2 Pro Race

September 25, 2021
Sunday Creek Raceway
Millfield, OH United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jonathan Girroir 03:15:12.234 Southwick, MA United States GasGas
2Craig Delong 03:15:28.935 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
3Michael Witkowski 03:17:03.552 North Liberty, IN United States Yamaha
4Ruy Barbosa 03:18:03.424 Chile Honda
5Lyndon Snodgrass 03:18:26.738 Australia Kawasaki
Full Results
GNCC

Burr Oak - XC3 Pro-Am Race

September 25, 2021
Sunday Creek Raceway
Millfield, OH United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jonathan Johnson 03:29:51.090 Landrum, SC United States Husqvarna
2Jason Lipscomb 03:33:35.632 Parkersburg, WV United States KTM
3Jake Froman 03:34:59.276 Lynnville, IN United States Husqvarna
4Eli Childers 03:39:30.358 Hickory, NC United States Yamaha
5Hunter Neuwirth 03:43:47.410 Plantation, FL United States KTM
Full Results
GNCC

Burr Oak - WXC Race

September 25, 2021
Sunday Creek Raceway
Millfield, OH United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Becca N Sheets 02:06:19.950 Circleville, OH United States Yamaha
2Rachael Archer 02:07:44.438 New Zealand Yamaha
3Korie Steede 02:07:51.281 Beloit, OH United States Kawasaki
4Rachel Gutish 02:10:15.220 Terre Haute, IN United States Kawasaki
5Mackenzie Tricker 02:10:38.579 Travelers Rest, SC United States KTM
Full Results
Read Now
November 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now