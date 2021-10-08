Check out Keefer vs. Keefer Part 1 if you missed it!

The second and final installment of who is the fastest Keefer is here and this time we got professionals doing the lap timing. LitPro came out to assist the grudge match to ensure that there is no favoritism within the Keefer family. In part two, Yamaha offered up one of their 2022 YZ250F's with a complete GYTR Performance Kit for Kris and Aden got the full engine/ECU treatment on his 2022 KTM 250 SX-F from Chad at XPR Motorsports in order to give the best chance to each rider. The father/son duo will do battle over the course of three motos, with each moto being a different format to see who in fact is the more well-rounded rider/racer. A competitive 45-year-old dad and a know-it-all 15-year-old son. What could go wrong?!