When Kris Keefer got his son Aden into riding, he wanted to do it right by teaching him the basic techniques on a trials bike. Fast forward to now, and 15-year-old Aden has taken significant strides in his riding and racing in the last few years as Aden has moved full-time to racing 250 F models in the B class. Kris, an experienced rider/tester himself, has continued to help shape Aden’s riding. However, Kris says Aden has started to believe he is faster than his pops—so the two decided to put their money where their mouths are and compete one-on-one for the bragging rights of “fastest rider in the family.”

The Keefer family loaded up and went to Glen Helen Raceway for a one-on-one showdown between Kris and Aden where both riders were equipped with equal 2021 KTM 250 SX-F models. Following a 15-minute warmup, the father-son duo would battle for the best lap time in three 12-minute motos. The fastest individual lap time from each session would count as a “win” and the third moto would settle as the tie breaker if needed.

Oh, and the loser would have to carry a cardboard sign (written by the other) out on the corner of the freeway outside of Glen Helen. Hit play and watch how the day turned out and who had to carry the sign while the other officially became “fastest rider in the family.”