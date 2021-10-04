Tickets

An annual ride day hosted by DSC Construction every year got a bit of a twist last year when retired SX racer Broc Shoemaker mentioned possibly having a whip contest, both to give guys like himself a platform to compete without an X Games invitation and to judge where he was, competition-wise, in the whip game. With almost no promotion or advertisement, the event was a success. DSC Construction, Extreme Recycling, and Monarch Heavyhaul banded together—adding Shoemaker as the athlete manager and Ryan Ritter as the acting marketing director—and WTP Motorsports was formed.

The idea behind WTP Motorsports is to give motorcycle riders another avenue to make a living outside of professional supercross or motocross. With a lot more new ideas in mind, WTP hopes to make a real impact on the sport in the near future.