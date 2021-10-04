Results Archive
TGI Freeday: Win A Leatt Roller Gear Bag From AOMC

October 4, 2021 8:25am
Welcome to TGI Freeday, our biweekly online giveaway. One of our advertisers offers up a prize and on Friday we announce the winner(s). All you have to do for your chance to win is subscribe to our free online e-newsletter. As long as you’re subscribed you are automatically entered to win each prize. There’s always something cool up for grabs, so make sure you check back each week and stay subscribed to our informative e-newsletter for your chance to win.

This week’s TGI Freeday giveaway comes from AOMC:

The new Leatt roller bag has a storage capacity of up to 145 liters. Made to be extremely durable, it has military grade zippers, heavy duty bearing wheels, and an extended spine to support the extra weight.

Your luggage will fit easily with luggage compression straps, internal storage pockets, and compartments dedicated to helmet and boots.

You can carry it on the detachable shoulder straps when not rolling it, and it has a name plate holder.

  • Military grade zippers
  • 800D heavy duty shell
  • Heavy duty bearing wheels
  • Durable yet lightweight sled
  • Extended spine runners for extra strength when loaded
  • Dedicated helmet and boot compartments
  • Reinforced corners
  • Name plate holder
  • Detachable shoulder strap and luggage compression straps
  • Internal storage pockets

MSRP: $169.99

AOMC

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
