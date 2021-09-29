This is your first full season at this level. Do you feel your fitness and confidence is slowly going up?

Definitely. I’m in good shape right now and I feel really strong. I hope I can transfer this to the next few GPs. I mean, this [MX2 MXoN victory] doesn’t feel like how I imagine a Grand Prix win to be but it’s still really nice and something I can scratch from my checklist. I still have a few chances to make the podium in MX2 this year and that’s now the goal.

All the Red Bull KTM riders, apart from Jorge Prado, entered this race. With the MXGP calendar now crazy until the end of the season was there any doubt in your mind about coming to Mantova?

We decided together with the team to come here, and once we’d made that decision then there were no thoughts of skipping it. I’m not fighting for the world title this year and that made it even easier. It’s a nice event and when the MXGP calendar changed again to have the final two rounds at Mantova, then it also meant some practice for those two races. Obviously, I’m now really happy I decided to come here!

Last year when you were deep into rehab and recovery it must have been hard to imagine or think about a day like this?

Yeah, but then this is what you train for. You visualize it during the rehab. You look toward those moments that could happen in the future. It gives you the motivation you need to get back from such an injury. I had some hard months, but it is the same for a lot of riders and I’m not the only one who has had a big injury in this sport. I’m happy that the pain went away, that I could live the dream and have fun with the team.