We received this interview from MX Large’s Geoff Meyer:

Team Italy rider Antonio Cairoli finally got his hands on the Chamberlain Trophy and led his countrymen to their third MXoN victory, but his first, in the history of the event. For Tony himself, it was a tough day with crashes and drama, but the MXGP legend came through with his second-place finish in the final moto of the day to clinch the win.

It wasn't the best performance for the nine-time FIM World Champion in his MXoN career, as he has picked up plenty of MXoN moto wins personally, but to hold that famous trophy in his hands, well, it doesn't get any better than that.

After the race, we watched this storied veteran celebrate with the young Mattia Guadagnini, who was like a little puppy in a school playground, celebrating with all the youth and vigor of a teenager, while King Cairoli went along for the ride. They were laughing, screaming, and taking in the applause of the media room and the fans who had circled the media tent during the post-race press conference.

We won’t see another like him, and his contribution to our sport in the last 18 years can only be matched by the greatest of all time, Stefan Everts, whose son Liam was also at the press conference picking up his Ricky Carmichael award as the youngest and best results from the weekend.

We caught up with Tony Cairoli after his win, and while it won't be the last we see of this amazing sportsman, it will be hard to top what he and Team Italy did in Mantova last weekend.