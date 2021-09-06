Long-time pro Jason Thomas was dialed in during Saturday’s Fox Raceway 2 National to catch all the action from round 11 of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. We fired off some questions and here’s what he saw.

Justin Cooper was better this weekend—but Jett Lawrence was just unstoppable. Jett has claimed eight moto wins this season, but more importantly, the last four motos in a row. Talk about his performance down the stretch here when it really mattered.

Jett has certainly upped his game, but it seems like Justin Cooper has also lost a step. They have gone in opposite directions down the stretch and the championship is being decided accordingly. If you look at Justin Cooper’s first motos at both Unadilla and Budds Creek, everything seemed great. His second motos were a bit of foreshadowing for what was to come, though. Ironman was a rough day all around and he backed that up last Saturday with another underwhelming day at a track he should be better on. Pala is a regular practice track for Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing so one would think JC32 would be good there. Jett Lawrence is just better.

What makes Jett so good at this track? (I’ll spare the name for you)

It’s difficult to define but I believe Jett shines when conditions are difficult. On easier tracks with great traction, I don’t feel Jett’s elite skill set is as lethal. He finds ways to go fast when most can’t. Pala is a very difficult track, especially in conditions like Saturday brought. When the difficulty level ramps, Jett does, too.