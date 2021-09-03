Results Archive
Motocross
Budds Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 1
Articles
Motocross
Ironman
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Articles
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Sat Sep 4
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Sat Sep 4
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Turkey
Sun Sep 5
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Afyon
Wed Sep 8
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sat Sep 11
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Sep 11
Articles
Full Schedule

First Look: Fox Raceway 2 National

September 3, 2021 8:15pm | by: , &

6D Helmets presents your First Look at the 2021 Ironman National, as we return to California for the final two rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Jason Weigandt and Christian Craig break down the Southern California track and what makes Fox Raceway on a race day challenging. Then Kellen Brauer joins Weigandt to discuss the title scenarios with Dylan Ferrandis on the verge of clinching the 450 Class championship while the 250 Class battle heats up. It's all presented by 6D Helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of better brain protection.

Read Now
October 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now