6D Helmets presents your First Look at the 2021 Ironman National, as we return to California for the final two rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Jason Weigandt and Christian Craig break down the Southern California track and what makes Fox Raceway on a race day challenging. Then Kellen Brauer joins Weigandt to discuss the title scenarios with Dylan Ferrandis on the verge of clinching the 450 Class championship while the 250 Class battle heats up. It's all presented by 6D Helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of better brain protection.