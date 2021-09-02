Who’s Hot

Jett Lawrence dominated Ironman (with a little help from J-Mart). He seemed to be on a different level the entire day.

Jo Shimoda put in his best effort of the season. Something about Ironman clicks for him.

Michael Mosiman bounced back nicely after missing a few rounds due to a shoulder injury. He rides these next two rounds very well so look for podium potential.

Eli Tomac finally got a win this summer. It seemed inevitable but his up and down inconsistency was making the job difficult.

Dylan Ferrandis continues to apply heavy pressure to the field. His speed, fitness, and consistency have been a strong offense to deal with. He could very well wrap up this title on Saturday.

Cooper Webb took a long awaited step forward. He mentioned making an adjustment to the frame (legal according the rulebook so calm down) which added comfort. Let’s see if he can keep that rolling into California.