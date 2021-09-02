2nd overall |#832 Chance Hymas | Kawasaki KX250 | 1-2

Racer X: Talk about your day as a whole and what you thought about everything today.

Chance Hymas: This combine was honestly a great experience for everybody. With the start of timed qualifying, we had the two motos, two 25-plus-2s, which were 30-minute motos, so those were pretty gnarly. Started out with qualifying first, won the first moto and then in the second moto, first lap I ended up going down. Came from last to second and charged the whole 30 minutes, it was gnarly. But I’m stoked to be get the opportunity to do this.

You’re right on that edge of making the next step from amateurs to pros. Did this racing length and everything that took place do a good job of preparing you for that next step?

Yeah, I think so. This is the as close to replicating it as you can get. Even at Loretta’s, you have one day of practice then you have one or two motos a day, but even if you have two motos a day it’s super spread out. So, it’s like...none of us have every done anything like this, which is pretty awesome.

What was your takeaway from the racing? Obviously having the good first moto with the race win and then having the crash early in the second moto. But what are your takeaways from racing those motos in that format?

I mean, my off the bike fitness needs to improve for sure, just so I can be super dialed in for these 30-minute motos. But honestly, just saving your energy at the beginning. We’re so used to doing these six-lap motos where you’re just on the gas right from the get-go. I mean, obviously, you still have to do it but there’s a lot to learn about being conservative about yourself and being conservative about your bike. A lot of lines were changed throughout the moto, which was also good to learn. I felt like I was pretty good at changing my lines and stuff. But overall, I feel like my fitness needs to get more dialed in, that’s mostly what I learned here.