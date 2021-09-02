Results Archive
Motocross
Budds Creek
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 1
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Fri Sep 3
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Sat Sep 4
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Sat Sep 4
Upcoming
MXGP of
Turkey
Sun Sep 5
Upcoming
MXGP of
Afyon
Wed Sep 8
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sat Sep 11
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Sep 11
Full Schedule

Fox Raceway Set to Host West Region Scouting Moto Combine

September 2, 2021 5:50pm | by:
MORGANTOWN, West Virginia—Following a groundbreaking first gathering of top amateur motocross talent in the East Region, the second phase of the inaugural MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine, presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare, is set to commence as a precursor to the Maxxis Fox Raceway II National, Round 11 of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Southern California’s Fox Raceway will host the West Region section on Friday, September 3, where another contingent of elite prospects have been invited to take part in this pioneering new program.

The collection of top A & B class riders that compose the West Region will be broken down into three groups, where they will be assigned to one of the three legendary riders that compose the combine coaching staff—AMA Arenacross icon Buddy Antunez, six-time AMA Pro Motocross National Champion Broc Glover, and former AMA Pro Motocross and AMA Supercross Champion Chad Reed. Their mentorship will provide insight into the many intricacies of the sport’s professional level, particularly on the racetrack, guiding each prospect to success during a pair of 25-minute-plus-two-lap motos.

The motos serve as the centerpiece of the combine, allowing racers to showcase their potential to the dozens of key industry personnel in the pro paddock, from factory race teams with storied legacies to team managers in search of new blood. The combine schedule will emulate that of a Pro Motocross National, creating a professional atmosphere that includes practice, staging, podium interviews, and post-race media sessions.

Additionally, the West Region group will receive education surrounding the intangibles of the professional level away from the racetrack, with classroom-style sessions that focus on fitness and nutrition, with well-respected trainers Ryan Fedorow and Gareth Swanepoel, as well as media, with MAVTV and NBCSN host Jason Weigandt, event public address announcer Rob Buydos, Pro Motocross social media manager Sam Nicolini, and Pro Motocross media manager Brandon Short. The combine will also extend into Saturday’s Fox Raceway II National, with a ceremonial parade lap during opening ceremonies.

West Region Rider Invite List:

RiderHometown, StateBrand
Julien BeaumerLake Havasu City, ArizonaHusqvarna
Brock Bennett Bakersfield, CaliforniaHusqvarna
Daxton BennickMorganton, North CarolinaKTM
Preston Boespflug Battle Ground, WashingtonHonda
Gavin Brough Kaysville, UtahKawasaki
Matthew CurlerMalakoff, TexasKTM
Collin Davis Orangevale, CaliforniaGasGas
Ryder Difrancesco Bakersfield, CaliforniaKawasaki
Benjamin GaribChileYamaha
Talon HawkinsTemecula, CaliforniaHusqvarna
Chance HymasPocatello, IdahoKawasaki
Luke KalaitzianSun Valley, CaliforniaHonda
Parker RossHerald, CaliforniaGasGas
Noah SchuringPortage, MichiganYamaha
Evan SticeCarmen, IdahoHonda
Gavin Towers Venetia, Pennsylvania Kawasaki
Brad West AustraliaKawasaki
Hunter YoderMenifee, CaliforniaHonda

