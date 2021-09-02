Fox Raceway Set to Host West Region Scouting Moto Combine
MORGANTOWN, West Virginia—Following a groundbreaking first gathering of top amateur motocross talent in the East Region, the second phase of the inaugural MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine, presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare, is set to commence as a precursor to the Maxxis Fox Raceway II National, Round 11 of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Southern California’s Fox Raceway will host the West Region section on Friday, September 3, where another contingent of elite prospects have been invited to take part in this pioneering new program.
The collection of top A & B class riders that compose the West Region will be broken down into three groups, where they will be assigned to one of the three legendary riders that compose the combine coaching staff—AMA Arenacross icon Buddy Antunez, six-time AMA Pro Motocross National Champion Broc Glover, and former AMA Pro Motocross and AMA Supercross Champion Chad Reed. Their mentorship will provide insight into the many intricacies of the sport’s professional level, particularly on the racetrack, guiding each prospect to success during a pair of 25-minute-plus-two-lap motos.
The motos serve as the centerpiece of the combine, allowing racers to showcase their potential to the dozens of key industry personnel in the pro paddock, from factory race teams with storied legacies to team managers in search of new blood. The combine schedule will emulate that of a Pro Motocross National, creating a professional atmosphere that includes practice, staging, podium interviews, and post-race media sessions.
Additionally, the West Region group will receive education surrounding the intangibles of the professional level away from the racetrack, with classroom-style sessions that focus on fitness and nutrition, with well-respected trainers Ryan Fedorow and Gareth Swanepoel, as well as media, with MAVTV and NBCSN host Jason Weigandt, event public address announcer Rob Buydos, Pro Motocross social media manager Sam Nicolini, and Pro Motocross media manager Brandon Short. The combine will also extend into Saturday’s Fox Raceway II National, with a ceremonial parade lap during opening ceremonies.
West Region Rider Invite List:
|Rider
|Hometown, State
|Brand
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, Arizona
|Husqvarna
|Brock Bennett
|Bakersfield, California
|Husqvarna
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, North Carolina
|KTM
|Preston Boespflug
|Battle Ground, Washington
|Honda
|Gavin Brough
|Kaysville, Utah
|Kawasaki
|Matthew Curler
|Malakoff, Texas
|KTM
|Collin Davis
|Orangevale, California
|GasGas
|Ryder Difrancesco
|Bakersfield, California
|Kawasaki
|Benjamin Garib
|Chile
|Yamaha
|Talon Hawkins
|Temecula, California
|Husqvarna
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, Idaho
|Kawasaki
|Luke Kalaitzian
|Sun Valley, California
|Honda
|Parker Ross
|Herald, California
|GasGas
|Noah Schuring
|Portage, Michigan
|Yamaha
|Evan Stice
|Carmen, Idaho
|Honda
|Gavin Towers
|Venetia, Pennsylvania
|Kawasaki
|Brad West
|Australia
|Kawasaki
|Hunter Yoder
|Menifee, California
|Honda
