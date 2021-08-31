Now, as a father of children beginning to embark on their own motocross journey, Reed is particularly invested in providing the framework that can allow the sport’s youth to thrive as they progress in their racing career. As one of the sport’s most outspoken and well-respected figures, Reed believed it was important that he step up to be an advocate for the sport’s progression into the future.

“Hopefully (the Moto Combine) is a step towards making a difference,” said Reed. “I love motorcycle racing. It’s been a massive part of my life. My kids love it (too), and if they’re going to love it and this is something I’m going to have to do, then I’d like to see a positive thing for my kids to be involved in. If I can help steer the ship a little bit and give an opinion, then my hand is up. I’ve enjoyed it so far.”