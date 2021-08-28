450 Qualifying Session 2

When the 450 Class A group took to the track, Eli Tomac was the fastest rider early in the session with a 1:59.313. Dylan Ferrandis had a 2:00.585 and Cooper Webb a 2:00.814. Honda HRC teammates Ken Roczen (2:00.886) and Chase Sexton (2:01.328) sat fourth and fifth. Sexton tipped over and his left leg was momentarily trapped against an inside pile off dirt. He managed to pull it out and put down more laps. Right when it looked like Tomac would be the top qualifier, Ferrandis started to really slow down, putting a gap between himself and the riders ahead of him (setting up an open track). Then Ferrandis dropped the hammer, a 1:59.002, to reclaim the lead from Tomac. Roczen put down a 1:59.597 to become the third rider to drop under the 2:00 mark. Sexton’s new best was a 2:00.553 just ahead of Webb’s 2:00.814. At the very end, Joey Savatgy dropped a 1:59.822 ahead of Webb, and Ferrandis put down a blazing 1:58.267 right as the checkered flag came out. The championship leader's time stood as the fastest time of the day.

“I don’t know, I just like this track,” he said on his fast times. “Every year, I can’t wait to come here to Ironman. And my bike is awesome. So, I think it combine for fast laps.”

Ferrandis also acknowledged his displeasure with the amount of saw dust and woodchips on the track, even though he was over a second faster than anyone else. Tune in soon for the first motos of the day!