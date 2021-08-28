Results Archive
Race Day Feed: Lawrence & Ferrandis Top Ironman Overall Qualifying

Race Day Feed Lawrence & Ferrandis Top Ironman Overall Qualifying

August 28, 2021 11:25am
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, for the tenth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in after each session, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Recommended Reading

250 Qualifying Session 2

Jett Lawrence and Jo Shimoda led the group around for the first wheels on the ground lap. Once the green flag waved, the duo took off. Lawrence dropped a 2:021.064 as Justin Cooper quickly put in a 2:01.793 to best his 2:07.394 from the first session. Jeremy Martin put in a 2:01.453 to bump Cooper one spot. Jalek Swoll had an issue and came to the pits holding his right wrist. He got off his bike and then was attended to by the Alpinestars Medical Crew for what looked like a dislocated shoulder. Levi Kitchen sat fifth with a 2:03.015, but then Austin Forkner, who had the best ride of his season last weekend at the Budds Creek National, bumped Kitchen back one spot after a 2:02.920. Near the end of the session, RJ Hampshire jumped to fifth behind Shimoda with a 2:02.603. Lawrence put down a 2:00.367 late and it stood as the top time of the 250 Class. This was the #18's second time this season as the fastest qualifier.

  • Jett Lawrence Mitch Kendra
  • Jeremy Martin Mitch Kendra
  • Justin Cooper Align Media
  • Jett Lawrence Align Media
  • Jeremy Martin Align Media
  • Jeremy Martin Align Media

Lawrence, who raced at this facility in 2019 (in his limited debut run after Loretta Lynn's) and then in 2020, said he is excited to race today on a track he likes. The 18-year-old also said if he wins, he will be donating his purse money to the Racers 4 Waverly foundation, which was established in order to help those in Tennessee impacted by the severe weather and flash flooding that took place earlier this week.

Motocross

Ironman - 250 Group B Qualifying 2

Live Now
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Slade Smith Slade Smith16:12.9892:09.062 South Africa Yamaha YZ250F
2Evan Haimowitz Evan Haimowitz15:14.8662:10.560 Saint John's, FL United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Brett Greenley 15:29.9042:11.809 New Memphis, IL United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Timothy Crosby 13:13.8422:11.934 Confluence, PA United States Kawasaki KX250F
5Izaih Clark 15:39.6332:12.015 Fort Dodge, IA United States Honda CRF250R
Full Results
Motocross

Ironman - 250 Group A Qualifying 2

Live Now
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jett Lawrence 17:03.9552:00.367 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
2Jeremy Martin 16:45.8272:01.453 Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Justin Cooper 16:30.4012:01.793 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Jo Shimoda
16:42.9012:02.059 Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250F
5R.J. Hampshire 16:44.4272:02.603 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
Full Results
Motocross

Ironman - 250 Combined Qualifying

Live Now
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jett Lawrence 17:03.9552:00.367 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
2Jeremy Martin 16:45.8272:01.453 Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Justin Cooper 16:30.4012:01.793 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Jo Shimoda
16:42.9012:02.059 Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250F
5R.J. Hampshire 16:44.4272:02.603 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
Full Results

450 Qualifying Session 2

When the 450 Class A group took to the track, Eli Tomac was the fastest rider early in the session with a 1:59.313. Dylan Ferrandis had a 2:00.585 and Cooper Webb a 2:00.814. Honda HRC teammates Ken Roczen (2:00.886) and Chase Sexton (2:01.328) sat fourth and fifth. Sexton tipped over and his left leg was momentarily trapped against an inside pile off dirt. He managed to pull it out and put down more laps. Right when it looked like Tomac would be the top qualifier, Ferrandis started to really slow down, putting a gap between himself and the riders ahead of him (setting up an open track). Then Ferrandis dropped the hammer, a 1:59.002, to reclaim the lead from Tomac. Roczen put down a 1:59.597 to become the third rider to drop under the 2:00 mark. Sexton’s new best was a 2:00.553 just ahead of Webb’s 2:00.814. At the very end, Joey Savatgy dropped a 1:59.822 ahead of Webb, and Ferrandis put down a blazing 1:58.267 right as the checkered flag came out. The championship leader's time stood as the fastest time of the day.

“I don’t know, I just like this track,” he said on his fast times. “Every year, I can’t wait to come here to Ironman. And my bike is awesome. So, I think it combine for fast laps.”

Ferrandis also acknowledged his displeasure with the amount of saw dust and woodchips on the track, even though he was over a second faster than anyone else. Tune in soon for the first motos of the day!

  • Dylan Ferrandis Align Media
  • Ken Roczen Align Media
  • Eli Tomac Align Media
  • Ken Roczen Align Media
Motocross

Ironman - 450 Group A Qualifying 2

Live Now
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Dylan Ferrandis 17:17.9341:58.267 Avignon France Yamaha YZ450F
2Eli Tomac 15:04.1451:59.313 Cortez, CO United States Kawasaki KX450
3Ken Roczen 17:20.5271:59.597 Mattstedt Germany Honda CRF450R
4Joey Savatgy 17:24.7231:59.822 Thomasville, GA United States KTM 450 SX-F
5Cooper Webb 15:33.6322:00.127 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results
Motocross

Ironman - 450 Group B Qualifying 2

Live Now
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Kevin Moranz
15:11.6122:06.637 Topeka, KS United States KTM 450 SX-F
2Michael Hicks 16:21.0902:07.559 Fenton, MO United States KTM 450 SX-F
3Nicholas Tomasunas 16:10.9382:08.573 Newaygo, MI United States Yamaha YZ450F
4Tylor Skodras 16:29.7182:09.552 Sussex, WI United States KTM 450 SX-F
5Clayton Tucker Clayton Tucker16:01.6482:10.033 El Dorado Hills, CA United States Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results
Motocross

Ironman - 450 Combined Qualifying

Live Now
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Dylan Ferrandis 17:17.9341:58.267 Avignon France Yamaha YZ450F
2Eli Tomac 15:04.1451:59.313 Cortez, CO United States Kawasaki KX450
3Ken Roczen 17:20.5271:59.597 Mattstedt Germany Honda CRF450R
4Joey Savatgy 17:24.7231:59.822 Thomasville, GA United States KTM 450 SX-F
5Cooper Webb 15:33.6322:00.127 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results

