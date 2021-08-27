Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Ironman National Preview Podcast
August 27, 2021 10:00am | by: Steve Matthes
Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the tenth round of the 12-round Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship and give us their lock of the week for the Ironman National.
Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Ironman National preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.
The Budds Creek National top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:
250 Class
Kaeden Amerine (19-17 for 17th overall)| 100 points
450 Class
Kyle Chisholm (11-13 for 11th overall) | 100 points
Note: 100 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.
