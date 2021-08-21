Frustratingly Fifth Sixth

Things haven’t been a complete disaster for Cooper Webb this summer, but you can bet he and the team expected he’d be a little better than he’s been so far. We’re eight rounds into this thing and Webb still hasn’t even been on the podium! But he was good at Unadilla, and although he definitely didn’t have the lead pace, he did have his best pair of moto finishes, 5-5. The scores actually netted him sixth overall, which is comically in line with how things have gone for Webb this summer, but if you’re Webb you’ve got to be happy to have had your best outing of the season. Is it a sign of things to come? -Hansel

Movin’ On Up

Before Unadilla we wrote about how Marvin Musquin’s fourth overall at Washougal was his best result of the season, but that’s no longer the case—the Red Bull KTM rider improved on his season high by going 4-4 for third overall at Unadilla. You could try to explain it away by saying European riders tend to do well at Unadilla, but the fact that it’s his second fantastic ride in a row nullifies that argument (Note: Musquin has now earned eight total overall podiums at Unadilla MX—three in the 250 Class and five in the 450 Class). Musquin is starting to look more like the same Musquin who could threaten for wins on any given weekend. Will he at Budds Creek? -Hansel

Local Boys

Budds Creek Motocross Park has been a staple in the lives of some riders at the pro level, including Jarrett Frye, Justin Rodbell, Kyle Endriss (and the SGB team), and previously mentioned Schock. Frye grew up and lived only about 15 minutes from the track and used to ride it all the time. The Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing rider has not had the year he had wanted in terms of results, but he is hoping for a turn around while racing this familiar track for the first time as a pro. Rodbell, another Maryland native, grew up riding and racing here as well. The #57 was selling merch on Friday and said he had tons of support and is looking forward to racing tomorrow. The SGB Racing/Maxxis/Babbitt’s Kawasaki team itself is based out of Forest Hill, Maryland, (which is about two hours from the track) so they threw some MD love into their graphics this weekend. Kyle Endriss (filling in for an injured Alex Ray) said he grew up riding the track as well before moving away a few years ago. Needless to say, the entire SGB team and all the local boys will be getting cheers all day long! -Mitch Kendra