Race Day Feed: Budds Creek Morning Report

Race Day Feed Budds Creek Morning Report

August 21, 2021 8:30am
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, Maryland, for the ninth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in after each session, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Like last week, the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Championship is returning to a historic venue we all missed in 2020 due to COVID-19. The field is locked and loaded here at Budds Creek Motocross Park, ready to take on the Maryland dirt. While there was heavy rains on Thursday and Friday and rain was on the forecast for today, we have lucked out so far as the sun was shining as we made our way into the facility. Throughout the rest of the day we are expecting a possible rain shower at some point but now we might be dealing with hot temperatures moreso than worrying about a full-blown mudder like some were three days ago. The track escaped rain last night and should be in great condition today.

Good morning from Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, Maryland! Mitch Kendra
Good morning from Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, Maryland! Mitch Kendra

There are two changes to the track, one is the top of the track by the team managers’ town has a quicker turn that goes right from the hill/roller to the off-camber turns before the Lucas Oil Drop. And following the big uphill Fly Racing Triple, the quick off-camber U-turn has been taken out. Riders will come from the Fly Triple, make a 90-degree left and straight before heading downhill and into the turn before the Big Gulp massive jump.

The 2021 Budds Creek Motocross Park track map has a few slight changes to it, which are unfortunately not included on this version of the map. Pro Motocross
The 2021 Budds Creek Motocross Park track map has a few slight changes to it, which are unfortunately not included on this version of the map. Pro Motocross

Last weekend, when it seemed Justin Cooper was rolling with an untouchable first moto win, Jett Lawrence rebounded in the second moto to put in a dominate ride, as Cooper struggled with bike setup on the changing track. With the 450 Class riders going first, the track had another moto on it, making it rougher, and Cooper said he did not make the adjustments necessary in order to feel comfortable to push in the second moto. Jett Lawrence’s day allowed the now 18-year-old to close the championship fight up to only four points. Last time we were at Budds Creek it was Jett’s second pro race. Now he has the chance to retake the 250 Class points lead. Will he leave with a little extra red on his Honda or will J-Coop once again leave with a hint of red on his Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing YZ250F?

Behind them, Jeremy Martin and RJ Hampshire are close to those lead two. Remember, Hampshire picked up his maiden win as a pro here in 2018, so he could very well find himself with the overall win today or shaking up the points between Lawrence and Cooper. The rest of the top 20 is points is a little banged up, which could lead to some not-so-familiar faces in the top ten today. Names such as Levi Kitchen, Seth Hammaker, Dilan Schwartz, Preston Kilroy, Kaeden Amerine (his pro debut), and more could be those getting into the mix. As mentioned, last weekend’s Unadilla National was brutal to the field. Make sure to check out our Budds Creek injury report before setting your PulpMX Fantasy team. And check out the full entry list for both the 250 and 450 Classes below.

250 Class Entry List

Motocross

Budds Creek - 250 Entry List

Live Now
Budds Creek Motocross Park
Mechanicsville, MD United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
6Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
18Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
24R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
30Jo Shimoda
Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250F
32Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
Complete Entry List

250 Class Championship Standings

Motocross

250 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States324
2Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia320
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia263
4Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States262
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States243
Full Standings

In the 450 Class, Ken Roczen did what he could to gain as many points as possible on championship leader Dylan Ferrandis, as the German went 1-1 for the second time this season. The gap is still at 39 points, so Roczen is still mathematically alive as we have today and three more rounds, but he needs to continue to put as many points as possible on Ferrandis each moto. Luckily for Ferrandis, at Unadilla MX even when he did not appear to be the guy to beat, he still managed two top-three finishes. He benefited from Justin Barcia being out with an injury, Aaron Plessinger (who was fast all day) crashing out of moto one, and riders such as Joey Savatgy, Eli Tomac, and Chase Sexton having issues of their own. Luckily for Plessinger, even after his big get-off last weekend, he escaped injury and will be racing today. Sexton has really ramped it up the last few rounds. He won the overall at the Washougal National and then came in hot to Unadilla, only to crash in the first turn. He came all the way back from 40th to 11th in moto one and finished second to Roczen in moto two. The #23 could very well contest for his second win of the season today. Marvin Musquin got the ball rolling last weekend as the #25 picked up his first overall podium of the season with 4-4 finishes.

450 Class Entry List

Motocross

Budds Creek - 450 Entry List

Live Now
Budds Creek Motocross Park
Mechanicsville, MD United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Kawasaki KX450
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States Yamaha YZ450F
11Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL United States Yamaha YZ450F
14Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France Yamaha YZ450F
Complete Entry List

450 Class Championship Standings

Motocross

450 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France345
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany306
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States283
4Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States270
5Justin Barcia
Monroe, NY United States239
Full Standings

Check out the full broadcast schedule for today below. 

  • Motocross

    Budds Creek

     Live Now
    Budds Creek Motocross Park
    Mechanicsville, MD US United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      August 21 - 10:00 AM
      peacock
    • 250 Moto 1 
      Live
      August 21 - 1:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Moto 1 
      Live
      August 21 - 1:00 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Moto 1 
      Live
      August 21 - 2:00 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Moto 1 
      Live
      August 21 - 2:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Moto 2 
      Live
      August 21 - 3:00 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Moto 2 
      Live
      August 21 - 4:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Moto 2 (Delayed)
      August 21 - 10:00 PM
      nbc-sports
    • 450 Moto 2 (Delayed)
      August 22 - 12:00 AM
      nbc-sports
    • 450 Moto 2 (Encore)
      August 22 - 4:00 PM
      nbc
Motocross TV Schedule

And lastly, while the Unadilla National is typically where the Team USA roster for the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations is announced, the 2021 roster was bumped to today. But now, as Davey Coombs explained in Racerhead #34 yesterday, Mike Pelletier of the AMA said the announcement would instead come several weeks from now at the Fox Raceway 2 National at Fox Raceway at Pala on September 4.

  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Mitch Kendra
  • Align Media
  • Align Media

