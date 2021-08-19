The ninth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday at the Budds Creek National. Check out this report for an update on who’s in and who’s out.

450 CLASS

Jason Anderson – HAND | OUT

Comment: Anderson broke his hand during the week following the season opener. The team is unsure when he’ll return to racing.

Justin Barcia – HEAD, ELBOW, RIBS | OUT

Comment: Barcia is out for the weekend after hitting his head and hurting his elbow and ribs in a practice crash.

Adam Cianciarulo – ULNAR NERVE | OUT

Comment: Cianciarulo is out for the rest of the season following surgery to correct a problem with his ulnar nerve.

Zach Osborne – BACK | OUT

Comment: Osborne came into the season dealing with a back injury. Unfortunately he re-aggravated it at Thunder Valley and is out for the season.

Henry Miller - KNEE | OUT

Comment: Henry Miller reinjured an old knee injury at High Point and ended up having surgery to get it fixed for good. He’s out for the season.

Phil Nicoletti – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Nicoletti will miss the rest of the season following an ACL, medial meniscus, and lateral meniscus tear.

Fredrik Noren – HAND | OUT

Comment: Noren broke his hand before Washougal. He underwent surgery and will miss Budds Creek.

Aaron Plessinger – LUNG, LIVER | IN

Comment: Plessinger will give it a go this weekend following a violent loop-out last week at Unadilla.

Alex Ray – WRISTS | OUT

Comment: Ray is out for the season after undergoing surgery on both wrists to fix nagging issues.

250 CLASS

Ramyller ALVES – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Alves’ shoulder popped out after landing a jump at Unadilla. An MRI later revealed a torn labrum, which will require surgery. He’s out for the season.

Pierce Brown – COLLARBONE, HEAD | OUT

Comment: Brown sustained a fractured collarbone and concussion in a crash last week at Unadilla. He’s out for Budd’s Creek.