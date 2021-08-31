Results Archive
Motocross
Budds Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 1
Articles
Motocross
Ironman
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Fri Sep 3
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Sat Sep 4
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Sat Sep 4
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Turkey
Sun Sep 5
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Afyon
Wed Sep 8
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sat Sep 11
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Sep 11
Articles
Full Schedule

Save of the Day: Ironman

August 31, 2021 3:15pm

Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

At the Ironman National, there were actually four moments from the 250 Class where riders got a little out of shape only to quickly recover. Instead of just selecting one, we want you to let us know which one of these saves between Jo Shimoda, Jett Lawrence, Michael Mosiman, and Austin Forkner was the best.

*Video courtesy of NBC Sports.

Which rider has the best save at the 2021 Ironman National?

ABOUT MIPS

Backed by more than 20 years of research and development, Mips® and its innovative Safety System is engineered to provide helmet-based safety and protection for riders of all skill levels. As a global leader in this field, the Mips® system is available for a wide range of applications - from motocross and cycling to skiing and construction. The Mips® system is designed to help protect many of the elite motocross racers and athletes around the world and is found in many of the top motorcycle helmets on the market today. Look for the yellow dot and head over to mipsprotection.com for more information.

Read Now
October 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now