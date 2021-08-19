Off to the land of football and crab cakes! The football part might only be true in the script of Wedding Crashers but the crab cakes are no joke. For many attending Budds Creek this weekend, some sort of seafood will be on the Friday night menu. Since the end of my racing career, I have adopted a “do as the Romans do” philosophy when visiting different regions or countries. I was far too concerned with predictability when I was racing but nowadays, let’s sample the local flavor! That can also include visiting local historical sites of which Washington, D.C. might have a few. So, if you’re in town for the race, take some extra time and see everything that this area has to offer. You won’t be disappointed.
As for the track, this one is a gem. It was my favorite track to race. I would guess that its similarity to the soil I practiced on played a role in that affinity, but I think most riders regardless of background enjoy it, too. It has a little bit of everything. The elevation is pretty obvious to the casual onlooker, but the numerous off-cambers are much trickier than most would notice. All in all, I just felt like this track was more enjoyable than most. Racing on a “fun” track is always a plus for a race weekend.
Who’s Hot
Ken Roczen was on his best form Saturday. I give up on predicting Roczen’s results from week-to-week but when he’s on, good grief is he amazing.
Chase Sexton should have been standing on the podium Saturday afternoon. His huge crash on the first lap of the first moto derailed any chance for that but his level is undeniable right now. Look for more Saturday.
Coty Schock continues to turn heads as one of this year’s best privateers. If not for a few mechanical DNF’s, he would be a weekly top-ten candidate.
Jett Lawrence makes it look so easy when things are going his way. His ability to navigate incredibly difficult sections often has me hitting the rewind button on my DVR.
Jeremy Martin has gone 1-1-2 in the last three rounds. If not for his injuries earlier this season, he could be right in the middle of this title fight.
Who’s Not
Alex Martin has battled injury after injury in 2021. Every time he starts to build an ounce of momentum, another incident strikes. He is now out for the remainder of the season.
Aaron Plessinger has had a rough go lately. His riding is not the problem, but it doesn’t seem to matter. Crashes, mechanical failures, and the rare loop-out backflip have all struck the #7.
Fantasy Talk
This weekend’s track (assuming it’s not a mudder) will be much different than Unadilla. Budds Creek is an easier track to ride with great traction. Where Unadilla rewarded finesse and precision, Budds Creek likes to get a bit more rowdy. Riders will be able to attack this track where they needed a light touch a week ago.
There are a few bounce back opportunities in the 250 class. I also like to utilize riders who practice on similar dirt as this Budds Creek track. Garrett Marchbanks is a perfect choice here, checking both of those boxes. His 18th-place finish at Unadilla sets his handicap nicely for a big points haul and his daily grind at ClubMX is almost identical to Budds Creek. Another rider that could really payoff is Seth Hammaker. His second moto crash leaves him with huge upside this weekend even better, he proved that he’s a top ten guy in his first race back.
For the 450 Class, I am going to stick with what’s working. Coty Schock is from nearby Delaware and should be ready to impress. Joey Savatgy’s second moto crash gives him a nice chance for points here, too. I would keep an on Justin Rodbell at his hometrack, he could really have a breakout day. Finally, all eyes will be on Jason Anderson as he makes his return to racing. At a -1 handicap, it’s a bit risky after a long time away but I think he may be faster than we expect.
Bold Predictions
Cooper Webb has his best ride of the season.
Dean Wilson’s YouChoob channel challenges Team Fried to a duel at dawn. There’s not enough room in this town for both.
RJ Hampshire wins a moto.
Jett Lawrence officially changes his middle name to “The Donut Guy.”
My Picks
250
Jeremy Martin
RJ Hampshire
Jett Lawrence