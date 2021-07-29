Nate Thrasher Out for the Remainder of Pro Motocross Following Shoulder Surgery

At the sixth round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Nate Thrasher suffered a crash on the opening lap of the first 250 Class moto. KTM rider Max Vohland quickly cut to the inside and across Thrasher in the long roller section, causing the #91 to slam to the ground hard on his right shoulder. He was quick to his feet but was heavily favoring his right arm as he waited for the field to pass. After walking off of the track under his own power, he was cared to by the Alpinestars medical crew and carted off the track. He did not start the second moto and said the following in a post-race statement from the team:

“I’m just so bummed. I got a great start but had some more bad luck and I hurt my shoulder. We’re going to keep our head high and go get looked at when we get home and hopefully will be back stronger than ever.”

Thrasher later went into more detail with the following Instagram post.

“Not the way I wanted my weekend to go! Got taken out first lap in the rollers which put an end to our day! Shoulder is pretty sore after popping out, but going to get it checked out this week to get further details! Not the best of luck these last few weeks, but I’ll post an update when I know more. Thanks to my team @starracingyamaha and everyone that supports me!”

The team confirmed Thrasher suffered a dislocated shoulder in the crash and he would miss the seventh round Washougal National as he underwent further assessment.