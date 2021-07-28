The seventh 2021 issue of monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and Blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP and AMA Motocross/Supercross as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry.

In OTOR #213

Loket & Washougal

Photos & blogs from the latest rounds of 2021 MXGP and AMA Motocross, where KTM and Honda took center stages.

MX: Strijbos talks

The Belgian is the oldest and most experienced rider in MXGP and looks back over his decisions and the changes in the sport across two decades.

MX: Honda in MX2 & More

We ask the factory teams to tell us about the special parts on their bikes, we examine how Honda have finally become quick in MX2 and Scott shows off an amazing new goggle.

Return of the Cannibal

How MotoGP Legend Mick Doohan believes that the best of Marc Marquez is still yet to come as David Emmett also blogs on the Honda man’s revival to come.