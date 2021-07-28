Results Archive
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Articles
Motocross
Washougal
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Mattia Guadagnini
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Australian MX
Wodonga
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 31
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Aug 1
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault
Sun Aug 1
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 2
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault 2
Mon Aug 2
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Aug 8
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Sun Aug 8
Articles
Full Schedule

OTOR: Works Bikes Parts, AMA, MXGP, MotoGP & More

July 28, 2021 4:05pm | by:
The seventh 2021 issue of monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and Blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP and AMA Motocross/Supercross as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry.

In OTOR #213

Loket & Washougal

Photos & blogs from the latest rounds of 2021 MXGP and AMA Motocross, where KTM and Honda took center stages.

MX: Strijbos talks

The Belgian is the oldest and most experienced rider in MXGP and looks back over his decisions and the changes in the sport across two decades.

MX: Honda in MX2 & More

We ask the factory teams to tell us about the special parts on their bikes, we examine how Honda have finally become quick in MX2 and Scott shows off an amazing new goggle.

Return of the Cannibal

How MotoGP Legend Mick Doohan believes that the best of Marc Marquez is still yet to come as David Emmett also blogs on the Honda man’s revival to come.

Read Now
