Results Archive
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Russia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Ruben Fernandez
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 19
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 26
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Jun 27
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Maitland
Sun Jun 27
Articles
Full Schedule

Nate Thrasher to Miss High Point Following “Minor Operation”

June 18, 2021 3:10pm | by:
Nate Thrasher to Miss High Point Following “Minor Operation”

Another late injury update: Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Nate Thrasher has announced he will miss this weekend’s third round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Thrasher took to Instagram to announce he underwent a “minor operation” during the week off following round two and will not be lining up for tomorrow’s High Point National. Although the specifics of the injury were not detailed, Thrasher is expected to race the fourth-round RedBud National on July 3 in Buchanan, Michigan. Through two rounds, Thrasher has moto finishes of 16-17-11-10 and sits 13th in the 250 Class standings with 30 points, 60 points behind championship leader Jett Lawrence

Yamaha Racing also confirmed that Jeremy Martin will not be racing this weekend. Martin suffered a crash in the second moto at the Thunder Valley National but was recovering during the week off with hopes of lining up at High Point Raceway. However, Martin told us he tried to ride this week but suffered a crash resulting in several broken fingers. J-Mart finished 1-2-1-40 in the first four motos and sits 18 points behind Lawrence entering tomorrow's race. Yamaha confirmed Martin will return to racing at a later date yet to be announced.

Main Image by Mitch Kendra

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
August 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now