Nate Thrasher to Miss High Point Following “Minor Operation”

Another late injury update: Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Nate Thrasher has announced he will miss this weekend’s third round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Thrasher took to Instagram to announce he underwent a “minor operation” during the week off following round two and will not be lining up for tomorrow’s High Point National. Although the specifics of the injury were not detailed, Thrasher is expected to race the fourth-round RedBud National on July 3 in Buchanan, Michigan. Through two rounds, Thrasher has moto finishes of 16-17-11-10 and sits 13th in the 250 Class standings with 30 points, 60 points behind championship leader Jett Lawrence.