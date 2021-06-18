Nate Thrasher to Miss High Point Following “Minor Operation”
Another late injury update: Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Nate Thrasher has announced he will miss this weekend’s third round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Thrasher took to Instagram to announce he underwent a “minor operation” during the week off following round two and will not be lining up for tomorrow’s High Point National. Although the specifics of the injury were not detailed, Thrasher is expected to race the fourth-round RedBud National on July 3 in Buchanan, Michigan. Through two rounds, Thrasher has moto finishes of 16-17-11-10 and sits 13th in the 250 Class standings with 30 points, 60 points behind championship leader Jett Lawrence.
Yamaha Racing also confirmed that Jeremy Martin will not be racing this weekend. Martin suffered a crash in the second moto at the Thunder Valley National but was recovering during the week off with hopes of lining up at High Point Raceway. However, Martin told us he tried to ride this week but suffered a crash resulting in several broken fingers. J-Mart finished 1-2-1-40 in the first four motos and sits 18 points behind Lawrence entering tomorrow's race. Yamaha confirmed Martin will return to racing at a later date yet to be announced.
