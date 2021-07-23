Jeffrey Herlings Out for Czech Republic MXGP with Shoulder Injury

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Jeffrey Herlings will not take part in this weekend’s Grand Prix of the Czech Republic at Loket for the fifth round of the 2021 MXGP World Championship.

The 26-year-old underwent further scans on his left shoulder blade earlier this week. The initial fracture that had ruled him out of the second moto of his home Grand Prix last Sunday was found to be larger than originally thought. Herlings had been landed on by another rider (Ivo Monticelli) at the start of the first race at Oss and although he was able to win the first sprint, he was forced out of the second outing. The four-times World Champion now has to rest to let the crack heal sufficiently.