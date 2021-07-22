After JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki shut its doors after the 2020 season, Fredrik Noren is back to the privateer ranks this year. The popular Swede has gone down this road before, but that doesn’t make it any easier. He attended the post-race media corral at Millville and we fired off a few questions to see how the season is going. Noren currently sits 17th in 450 class points after round six.

Racer X: I’m not actually sure what you finished overall today, but how did the day go for you?

Fredrik Noren: It was a much better day. I actually don’t know what I finished overall either. I went 12-13 so probably 12th, maybe? [Note: Yes, indeed, it was 12th overall.] So, much better than last weekend, for example, and the other weekends too, I would say. We made some progress. I tested a lot this week with my bike, trying to be more happy with it I guess, in a sense. So, I’m still struggling a little bit to get comfortable on the bike, but I have confidence that I’ll get there. So, we’ll keep on working but it was a good day. I rode good. I had good lap times, good starts. I was running inside the top ten both motos, so happy with that.

What do you make of your whole season so far?

It’s been a little bit of a struggle, to put it that way. We’re six rounds in now and my goal is to be in the tenth or better type of spot. That’s kind of what we train and ride for all the time. Granted, the class is really stacked, but I feel I could be there. Not living up to the expectations that I have on myself, but we got six more rounds now to do so just got to keep inching on that and try to get better each weekend. That’s really the main goal. Take it step by step.