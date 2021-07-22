After JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki shut its doors after the 2020 season, Fredrik Noren is back to the privateer ranks this year. The popular Swede has gone down this road before, but that doesn’t make it any easier. He attended the post-race media corral at Millville and we fired off a few questions to see how the season is going. Noren currently sits 17th in 450 class points after round six.
Racer X: I’m not actually sure what you finished overall today, but how did the day go for you?
Fredrik Noren: It was a much better day. I actually don’t know what I finished overall either. I went 12-13 so probably 12th, maybe? [Note: Yes, indeed, it was 12th overall.] So, much better than last weekend, for example, and the other weekends too, I would say. We made some progress. I tested a lot this week with my bike, trying to be more happy with it I guess, in a sense. So, I’m still struggling a little bit to get comfortable on the bike, but I have confidence that I’ll get there. So, we’ll keep on working but it was a good day. I rode good. I had good lap times, good starts. I was running inside the top ten both motos, so happy with that.
What do you make of your whole season so far?
It’s been a little bit of a struggle, to put it that way. We’re six rounds in now and my goal is to be in the tenth or better type of spot. That’s kind of what we train and ride for all the time. Granted, the class is really stacked, but I feel I could be there. Not living up to the expectations that I have on myself, but we got six more rounds now to do so just got to keep inching on that and try to get better each weekend. That’s really the main goal. Take it step by step.
What do you feel are the biggest hurdles that you’re trying to get through?
For me right now I would say it’s more of a bike thing, just trying to find that setup right now. I feel like I’m pretty strong, as far as physically. I think once I get that more dialed to where I’ll feel more comfortable on it, I’ll see my results progressing a lot more. We’re a small, little privateer [effort] with a tiny, tiny budget, so everything takes a little bit longer to get accomplished compared to what I used to do with a factory team, but we’ll get there. We have a great program and a lot of amazing sponsors backing us, so we’ll just keep on going.
Would you like to tell us about the sponsors and your whole program this year and who you would like to thank?
My team is Ikthus CBD, Cole Racing KTM. So, Ikthus CBD is a huge part of that program, same with Chris Cole which is Cole Racing. He got the bikes and suspension. We built a good program with a little. I have a ton of amazing sponsors backing it with parts—6D, EKS Brand, FXR is huge as well, EVS knee braces, Sidi boots. A ton of great people and companies. I’m really happy to be working with all those guys. It’s pretty cool to see all those guys come together and put together a program for me. It’s pretty neat.