Three riders at the Spring Creek National who left a bit disappointed in their days were Honda HRC Hunter Lawrence and the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing teammates of Colt Nichols and Aaron Plessinger. Each rider had some positives to takeaway, but the results on paper were not ideal for three riders who have fought at the front much of this season.

Afterwards, we spoke to all three in the media corral.

Hunter Lawrence | 5-5 for 5th overall in 250 class

Racer X: Hunter Lawrence, 5-5 for 5th, so consistency, but I’m sure you’re looking for a little more, right?

Hunter Lawrence: Yeah. We consistently sucked this weekend. Not what we were looking for. Just struggled. If we had a better start, I feel like maybe we could have been able to fight for a third or maybe a second, a bit clearer track and stuff. It can change a lot when you start outside the top ten. It’s tough. You use a lot of energy. You take a lot of risks trying to pass guys, different lines and stuff that you’re not used to. So, you hold on tighter and stuff. It’s a tough one to swallow, especially after such a great weekend last weekend. I know what I’m capable of, so to have this and just not have the tools and that extra bit in myself this weekend, it was pretty sucky.

What was missing, in your opinion? Did you just kind of lack maybe a little bit more intensity, or do you feel a little bit off on the bike? What was it?

I hate saying it after the race, because if I had good results, it may have felt different, but I just didn’t feel good. Just too tired. Both motos just tired. Not like fatigue [at the] end [of the] moto, like from the beginning. So, definitely going to look into our recovery a little more this weekend. Starts didn’t help. I think that’s the biggest key. You see the front guys—obviously, easier said than done, but the race is a lot easier from the front than when you have to come from out of the pack. Ask anyone and they’ll say the same.