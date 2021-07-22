Results Archive
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes
Articles
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Australian MX
Gillman
Articles
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Articles
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 25
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Wodonga
Sun Jul 25
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 31
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Aug 1
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault
Sun Aug 1
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 2
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault 2
Mon Aug 2
Articles
Full Schedule

Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Washougal National Preview Podcast

July 22, 2021 5:25pm | by:
Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Washougal National Preview Podcast

Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the seventh round of the 12-round Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship and give us their lock of the week for the Washougal National.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Spring Creek National preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.

The Spring Creek National top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250 Class

Derek Kelley (19-17 for 20th overall) | 100 points

450 Class

Ben LaMay (15-15 for 16th overall) | 100 points

Note: 100 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

PulpMX Fantasy is free to play but if you want the opportunity to win prizes, sign up for the Championship League. Visit pulpmxfantasy.com to sign up today!

Read Now
September 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now