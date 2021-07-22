Adam Cianciarulo Undergoes Arm Surgery, Will Miss Remainder of Pro Motocross

At the Spring Creek National, Adam Cianciarulo was applying pressure to race leader Justin Barcia early in the first moto. Unfortunately, Cianciarulo washed the front end of his Monster Energy Kawasaki KX450 and crashed. He remounted but eventually would pit before pulling out of the race after completing only 11 laps (he was credited with 34th officially). He did not line up for the start of the second moto as he continues to deal with a nagging nerve issue in his right hand/arm.

“I had a really positive weekend going early in Moto 1,” Cianciarulo said in a post-race press release from Kawasaki. “I was sitting in second and battling for the lead before my crash. After the accident, I noticed there was something wrong and I had to pull off. Unfortunately, I couldn’t line up for Moto 2. I never like ending my weekend early, but we’re looking at the bigger picture.”

Through the first few rounds of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, Cianciarulo showed great speed but often dropped back in the second half of the motos, usually citing arm pump. At RedBud, he finally admitted that he had been struggling with the same ulnar nerve issue that had plagued him previously. He told our Steve Matthes that the procedure he had done in December of 2020 hadn't worked as he hoped, and his doctor informed him that in about two out of every 100 cases, the surgery doesn't provide the needed benefit. Unfortunately, Adam appears to be part of that two percent. His doctor, however, can do a different procedure, and that's what Adam was planning to get done at some point.

This morning, Cianciarulo announced he has undergone that surgery on his arm—which will keep him out for the remainder of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. He said on Instagram, “at this point the only logical decision is to get it fixed.”

Through six rounds of the championship, Cianciarulo has one moto win (the first High Point National moto) and two overall podiums (third overall at the Thunder Valley National and second overall at the High Point National). He sits ninth in the 450 Class points standings after six rounds with 147 points, over 100 points behind championship leader Dylan Ferrandis (262 points).

Below is Cianciarulo’s full post.