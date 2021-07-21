With Millville being the halfway point of the nationals, I thought we’d take a look at the series points and see if a rider is exceeding, meeting or falling below “our” expectations coming into the outdoors.

Sounds fun, right?

250 Class Points Standings

1st | #32 Justin Cooper | Yamaha YZ 250F | 243 points | Meeting

I mean, we all thought Cooper would be a title contender, and he just grabbed the red plate from THE JETT at Millville. He’s heating up while THE JETT seems to be struggling with starts and *GASP* speed.

2nd | #18 Jett Lawrence | Honda CRF250R | 237 points | Meeting

The Jett was pretty good last year, which was his first full outdoor season, and this year he started with a bang and looked maybe better than we thought. But the last few races haven’t been as good, his starts have gone bye-bye and he’s running into issues because of that. Still, an overall win, second in the points, and being 17 years old indicate that everything is fine. Nothing is wrong here.

3rd | #41 Hunter Lawrence | Honda CRF250R | 210 points | Meeting

Hunter’s won an overall and most races he’s been a tick off the leaders (Millville included), but right there to capitalize if something goes wrong. Third in the series seems about right.

4th | #6 Jeremy Martin | Yamaha YZ 250F | 175 points | Below

Somehow, despite missing three motos, J-Mart is fourth in points. I say below expectations because he got hurt. Most of “us” thought he would be the title favorite and until he crashed at Lakewood, he probably was. Great comeback from injury though for Jeremy and all he can focus on is winning races this summer and seeing what that gets him for a ride for 2022.

5th | #24 RJ Hampshire | Husqvarna FC 250 | 163 points | Exceeding

I mean, we knew Hampshire was a capable podium guy/moto winner this summer, but he had to cut out the mistakes. Well, he has not cut out the mistakes but did we expect him to be the fastest guy in multiple motos? He doesn’t have the wins (see the part about mistakes) to show for it but his raw speed is more than I think we thought he had.