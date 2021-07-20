Just going back with what you were saying about Baker’s Factory, I’m just interested whether you as a rider, is the morale different now that there’s so many of these riders that are currently leaving Bakers Factory and going after different programs? Is it still the same feeling as it was when you first started there? What are the motivating factors of wanting that change? What’s causing that in your head to go, let’s go back to California?

It’s not so much me wanting the change. I do welcome it, but it’s been led primarily by my team, and they’ve had a good relationship with Wil for a while. The morale and all that, it kind of ebbs and flows. It’s not exactly one thing at any given point, with a couple guys leaving. I think I would be there if it wasn’t for just some of these team things. But I welcome it, too. I look forward to a change. I’m excited. I think one thing that can get tough is when you’re doing the same thing for years and you’re going through the motions. At some point, you just need something fresh to shake it up. It can affect motivation like the day-to-day. I’ve been doing this, and I’ve been doing this, and I’ve been doing this. I think there are a few guys that are feeling that, just being there for a while and maybe looking for a type of change. It’s a good program. It’s a winning program. Look at the statistics. It’s kind of insane. Aldon is never going to run out of guys that are willing and eager to follow him anywhere. Who knows? I might end up being back there.

We saw you start the season strong there at Fox Raceway and you had to sit out that round [High Point], and now back and on the podium here at Spring Creek. Is this an opportunity for you to essentially press restart on your season and really try and get some consistency in the second half?

Totally. Starting out the season with the best I ever had, I think I went 4-4 or something for fourth. I was really close to getting third. I think I made one mistake at one point. I was in position. I felt good. Had good speed. Confidence was high. Then had some bike issues at Thunder Valley. I came from like 18th to fourth and I was catching third. I had a lot of good things going on at Thunder Valley, but it didn’t show up. It was like, “Mosiman, what’s going on with him? He got tenth.” It’s like, “No, I nursed the bike.” Talking about bike issues, it’s a sensitive thing with the team. It’s a complex thing. It’s not just like GasGas has issues. That’s not the case. I think we sorted it out now. Absolutely in the second half of the year I’m just looking forward to putting some consistency together. I’ve got nothing to lose. I don’t even keep track of points anymore. I’m just out there to have fun and try to battle with these guys and try to win some races and really build on them for a good push next year to win a supercross title, a motocross title. I think I’m in a good place. Just signed a two-year deal and they’re expecting me to win. To get the momentum for this season is really a lot for the next.