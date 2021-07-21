You got a start in the second moto finally. I feel like you’ve been kind of searching for a start. Is it one of those things where this whole time you felt like, man, if I could just get a start, I know I’m good enough to be up there every time?

Yeah. I don't know. I don’t really struggle with that side of things. I always feel like, you never know. If I holeshot, I could pull off a third. Who knows? Even when everyone else is like, “Dude, this guy is getting 14th…” I’ve always felt like that. I don't know if I just spent a lot of my life up front growing up, so I refuse to believe that I suck at this point, even if the results say otherwise. So, I felt like that for sure, but I haven’t got a good start in a couple years, dude. I made a bunch of changes for today and I came off the track and I was like, “See? Let’s go, baby! That’s what I’m talking about. We got some HP’s under that bad boy.” I came into that first turn bumping elbows at the front for once. It was good. We’ll get there. I’ve just got to figure out what’s going on.

Is this a day, though, that you figured some stuff out settings-wise, so moving into the second half of the season, do you feel more confident about the bike and everything underneath you then?

Yeah. I definitely do. I’ve just been struggling. I’ve been really frustrated, not really knowing what I want. I know what I want. We all know what we want. I know exactly what I want, but it’s hard to get it. It’s hard to put that into words and get it. I’ve been in Florida a lot, so it’s harder to test when you’re in Florida. So, it’s just been a little tough, but we got a lot of stuff for this weekend that I tried just different. I went back to some stuff from last year. I actually went back to the old notes and pretty much ran my setup from last year on today. So, we’ll see. Sometimes you chase your tail, and you end up in a bad spot, but I’m feeling better about things. Like I said, I think if I had the fitness to go longer than 15 minutes I would assume, keeping that pace that I was at, that I could finish up front somewhere. So, whatever. Coulda, shoulda, woulda. Obviously don’t mean nothing, but I got to hold my head up. I’ve got to go home and hold onto something because I can’t go home thinking I just got 14th and got my ass whooped because that ain’t no fun.