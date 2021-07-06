UP - THE TWO-FOUR

RJ Hampshire’s a good dude, he tries really, really, really hard out there and unfortunately for him, sometimes he crashes. Well, not sometimes, but a lot of times. He and I are good, but I don’t think he’s stoked that I sometimes say, “RJ went RJ”. Well, this weekend he went RJ, but he was still so damn good he still won the overall! Hampshire was a man on a mission in the first moto. He crashed twice and still got second! In the second moto he tipped over again while leading! What a ride by him, and if he can just work on not crashing, he can be a title contender. I had a top rider tell me that RJ’s issue is that he comes into corners so fast and just hopes he gets traction. Most times he does, but sometimes he doesn’t. Thanks to @3lapsdown we know that Hampshire has won more overalls (three) than he’s won motos (two). What a weird stat that is, right?

UP - TOMAC

Okay, I wasn’t sold after that second moto at High Point because his previous five motos were so un-Tomac like. But this weekend he went 4-1 and looked pretty good even in that first moto when the leaders were right there, and he couldn’t get them. Is he as dominant as the three-titles-in-a-row Eli Tomac? No, but he’s back in the lead group now and as we’ve seen, he can win motos when everything falls into place. That’s a hell of a lot better than whatever was going on with those first five motos of the year.

UP - BLUCRU

We talked about Ferrandis and his great season. Well, Aaron Plessinger (who was going after Tomac for the second-moto win, something I thought I would never see) just went 3-3, pulled starts and led laps, and Christian Craig had a great day in the top five. That’s three Yamaha 450 riders in the top five after years of people wondering about the bike at the pro level. The production bike won a ton of shootouts, but it seemed whether it was Justin Barcia, AP, Cooper Webb or whomever, people watching the top level wondered what was up with the bike. Well, the Star guys are doing a great job running the factory program and it’s showing out there on the track. Tomac is going there next year, Ferrandis is already there, Craig will ride 450MX for them again in 2022, and word is that Plessinger may stay BLU. That’s a powerhouse team, kind of like what Honda had for so many years.

DOWN - A-RAY

Hey, I was warned not to pick Alex Ray in PulpMX Fantasy, but I did it anyway. I just thought his luck was going to turn around and because of his results, he had the highest possible handicap one could have in the game. I ignored the broken wheel in practice from jumping The Leap and rolled the dice. And it bit me. I deserve it, I can’t even get mad at Alex.