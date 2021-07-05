Results Archive
GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Benjamin Nelko
  3. Ryder Lafferty
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Australian MX
Maitland
Canadian MX
Walton 1
Motocross
RedBud
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jett Lawrence
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Mattia Guadagnini
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes
Sat Jul 10
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 10
Australian MX
Gillman
Sun Jul 11
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Sun Jul 11
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 17
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Jul 18
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Sun Jul 18
Listen: Main Event Moto Podcast Ep. #201 – RedBud National Recap

July 5, 2021
Daniel Blair's Main Event Moto Podcast is part of the Racer X Podcast Network. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

Happy Independence Day! Daniel Blair, Hobo Nick, "Tool Man" Dan Colvin and Producer Joe talk about round four of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship in ReeeedBuuuuud. They also have a conversation with a talented young singer named Page Anne.

Hang out with them as Daniel focuses on the headlines in the sport and sometimes it goes off the rails.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
