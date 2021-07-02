Results Archive
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Results
  1. Jalek Swoll
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Benjamin Nelko
  3. Ryder Lafferty
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Australian MX
Maitland
Canadian MX
Walton 1
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 3
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Jul 4
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Sun Jul 4
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes
Sat Jul 10
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 10
Upcoming
Australian MX
Gillman
Sun Jul 11
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Sun Jul 11
Full Schedule

First Look: RedBud National

July 2, 2021 10:05pm | by: &

Jason Weigandt brings you the first look at the 2021 RedBud National and it's all brought to you by 6D Helmets. Weege previews the fourth round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship by chatting with Aaron Plessinger and Jalek Swoll ahead of the racing action this weekend. RedBud also has fans back at the races this weekend as a contrast to last year and they are revved up and ready to go! Hear the first of many REDBUD shouts this weekend as amateur day classes worked through staging earlier on.

Main image courtesy of Mitch Kendra.

