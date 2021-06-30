“We ended up stuck there so that Jo and I were discussing what happened. As some say we were talking about what, ‘Sushi restaurant we were going to after the race,’” Chambers laughed. “The leaders then came around starting their second lap but bikes were still together. One of the mechanics popped off the master link and clip to get my chain off and then the bikes finally came apart. By that time they were coming around for another lap and I’m still sitting in the first turn! My mechanic then grabs the chain to put it back on and since another mechanic took it off he couldn’t find the master link and clip that was taken off. We were sifting through the dirt to find these tiny pieces. If anyone has ever put a chain on a bike before they probably know the clip has to be in the right spot to pop on easily. My mechanic worked so well under pressure and popped it back on in seconds. We then saw that three spokes were broken/bent and another missing. My mechanic then wrapped the one spoke that just pulled another out of the rim around another and said, ‘Get on let’s go.’ At the time I was still in shock and disbelief this has just happened, and now I was starting my race as the leaders came around starting their fourth lap.”

That led to a strange situation for Chambers, who wanted to log laps and gain experience but not mess up the situation for the leaders.

“I hopped in behind [Justin] Cooper as he was leading at the time and tried my best for at least three laps to stay with them. I was getting the blue flag on almost every jump. I kept my distance from ruining someone’s race but continued with mine as I should have. If bad luck could hit someone all at once I believe it was me that day! We will move forward and onto RedBud this weekend. Then we begin prep for Loretta’s.”