Since 2007 West Virginia’s Snowshoe GNCC has stood out as the toughest and most unique event on the GNCC tour. Held at the upscale Snowshoe Mountain Resort, this event pays a bit of a tribute to the original GNCC event, the legendary Blackwater 100. By no means is this event a copy of the Blackwater, nor is it a hard enduro type race, but with more than 1,600 riders taking on the course throughout the weekend, the long, grueling, three-hour Pro bike race is rough, tough and features its fair share of challenges. Here’s a few things we learned.

WHAT IS SNOWSHOE ALL ABOUT?

When GNCC officials scoped out the Snowshoe property prior to committing to the event for 2007, they were blown away at how much the woods reminded them of the legendary Blackwater 100. Sure, there’s none of the infamous river crossings but the trees, rocks, and undergrowth on Snowshoe Mountain all look incredibly similar to what riders experienced in Davis, West Virginia’s Blackwater 100. Snowshoe lacked a central area near the Snowshoe Village to fit in a traditional GNCC start, so just like the Blackwater it was decided that Snowshoe should have an “in-town” Grand Prix style start with five to six riders lined up per row, taking off just around ten seconds apart.

For years Snowshoe also featured a long course that was occasionally a total of 20 miles in length. In order to keep things flowing through the weekend, the course utilized a “double” finish line where riders would run two different laps to complete that full 20-mile loop. However, this year the decision was made to layout one standard GNCC length loop and just use one single finish line. Doing so would allow the track crew to dedicate their time to one quality loop and not spend the week setting up as much trail as possible.