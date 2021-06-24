High Point was highlighted by Swoll’s win, but he was not alone. Many riders surely woke up on Sunday to a stream of “you crushed it!” texts on their phone. These aren’t all career bests, and they’re not all straight-up race wins. But they’re big results for the trajectory of a career.

Ty Masterpool: The seventh overall at High Point is not a career-best for Masterpool, who finished sixth at RedBud in 2019. But he was on a factory Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha at the time. Now Ty is on a privateer on a GasGas, and he’s getting back on the radar as one of America’s rising talents. He was dropped by Star after last season, and there were also a lot of questions about Ty’s willingness to ride—and skills in—supercross. His first supercross season this year started rocky when he missed a main, but he started improving rapidly before an ankle injury ended his season early. Ty’s back to his old speed outdoors, and anytime you put a privateer bike into the top 10 in the 250 class, it’s impressive.

Dilan Schwartz: Schwartz now has back-to-back top 10 overalls after ninth in Colorado and Pennsylvania. Yes, we will make the requisite “he’s doing it on a Suzuki RM-Z250!” mention here. High Point represented a new career best when he took second in moto one.

"Moto 1 was awesome,” said Schwartz. “I got off to a decent start and made some passes to get up front with the top guys. I got to run with them for a while, which I felt benefitted me a lot.”

An early crash in moto two hurt his result there, but at this level it’s just about proving you have speed. Dilan is doing that.