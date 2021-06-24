Results Archive
The List: All Time 125/250 Motocross Wins

The List All Time 125/250 Motocross Wins

June 24, 2021 3:00pm

When Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Jalek Swoll put up 1-3 scores at Saturday’s High Point National, he stamped himself into the record books as the 87th different 125/250 class overall winner in the history of Pro Motocross. Swoll’s win came in the 519th race in the history of what is now the 250 class in Pro Motocross, with the series having changed names from 125 class to Motocross Lites, and now the 250 class.

As Swoll now joins a long list of very talented riders, we thought it best to take a look at the all-time 125/250 class winners over the years. Swoll now moves into a tie with 20 riders for 68th all time, but you might be surprised to see some of the names in this class that only ever got one overall win.

1 James StewartHaines City, FL28
2 Ricky CarmichaelHavana, FL26
3 Mark BarnettBridgeview, IL25
4 Steve LamsonOrangevale, CA20
5 Ryan VillopotoSeattle, WA19
6 Jeremy MartinMillville, MN17
7 Guy CooperStillwater, OK16
8 Broc GloverEl Cajon, CA14
9 Blake BaggettGrand Terrace, CA14
10 Jeff EmigIndependence, MO13
11 George HollandKerman, CA13
12 Eli TomacCortez, CO12
13 Jeff WardMission Viejo, CA11
14 Ron LechienEl Cajon, CA10
15 Mike KiedrowskiCanyon Country, CA10
16 Dylan FerrandisAvignon9
17 Grant LangstonDurban9
18 Micky DymondYorba Linda, CA8
19 Marvin MusquinLa Reole8
20 Aaron PlessingerHamilton, OH8
21 Marty SmithSan Diego, CA8
22 Bob HannahWhittier, CA8
23 Mike BrownGray, TN8
24 Adam CianciaruloPort Orange, FL7
25 Doug HenryTorrington, CT7
26 Zach OsborneAbingdon, VA7
27 Kevin WindhamCenterville, MS7
28 Cooper WebbNewport, NC7
29 Ryan DungeyBelle Plaine, MN7
30 Erik KehoeGranada Hills, CA7
31 Johnny O'MaraVan Nuys, CA7
32 Christophe PourcelMarseilles7
33 Joey SavatgyThomasville, GA7
34 Travis PastranaAnnapolis, MD7
35 Ben TownleyNew Zealand6
36 Mike LaRoccoLa Porte, IN6
37 Tyla RattrayDurban6
38 Ryan HughesEscondido, CA5
39 Robbie ReynardNorman, OK5
40 Broc D HeplerKittanning, PA5
41 Dean WilsonScotland5
42 Trey CanardShawnee, OK5
43 Larry WardWoodinville, WA4
44 Damon BradshawCharlotte, NC4
45 Stephane RoncadaFrance4
46 Mike AlessiApple Valley, CA3
47 Andrew ShortColorado Springs, CO3
48 Damon W HuffmanSaugus, CA3
49 Jake WeimerRupert, ID3
50 Justin BarciaMonroe, NY3
51 Danny LaporteYucca Valley, CA3
52 Justin CooperCold Spring Harbor, NY3
53 Jean Michel BayleFrance3
54 Donny SchmitBloomington, MN3
55 John DowdChicopee, MA2
56 Tim HartTorrance, CA2
57 Jett LawrenceLandsborough2
58 R.J. HampshireHudson, FL2
59 Brian MyerscoughCalimesa, CA2
60 Keith BowenPontiac, MI2
61 Eddie WarrenClio, MI2
62 Shane McElrathCanton, NC2
63 Jeremy McGrathSun City, CA2
64 Ivan TedescoAlbuquerque, NM2
65 Ken RoczenMattstedt2
66 Alex MartinMillville, MN2
67 Brock SellardsNew Philadelphia, OH2
68 Austin ForknerRichards, MO1
69 Tallon VohlandCitrus Heights, CA1
70 Jalek SwollBelleview, FL1
71 Tim FerryLargo, FL1
72 Jimmy EllisCobalt, CT1
73 Steve WiseMcallen, TX1
74 Warren ReidWestminster, CA1
75 Gaylon MosierGarden Grove, CA1
76 AJ WhitingSherman Oaks, CA1
77 Jeff MatiasevichLa Habra Heights, CA1
78 Brian SwinkFenton, MI1
79 James DobbGreat Britain1
80 Austin StroupeLincolnton, NC1
81 Scott SheakGermantown, NY1
82 Nicholas WeyDeWitt, MI1
83 Kelly SmithLudington, MI1
84 Chad ReedKurri Kurri1
85 Danny SmithEagle, ID1
86 Craig AndersonAustralia1
87 Josh GrantRiverside, CA1
James Stewart is on top of the all time list in this class. He won 27 of his 28 races on a Kawasaki KX125. He threw in one last win on a KX250F!
James Stewart is on top of the all time list in this class. He won 27 of his 28 races on a Kawasaki KX125. He threw in one last win on a KX250F!
Ricky Carmichael is second on the list, doing all of his winning on KX125s.
Ricky Carmichael is second on the list, doing all of his winning on KX125s.
Mark
Mark "The Bomber" Barnett was unbeatable on his RM125s back in the early 1980s.
Steve Lamson's 1995-1966 title run marked the final notes in Honda's CR125 glory days.
Steve Lamson's 1995-1966 title run marked the final notes in Honda's CR125 glory days.
Ryan Villopoto scored three-straight titles on KX250Fs from 2006-2008. Come on, RV! How about teasing a one-weekend comeback?
Ryan Villopoto scored three-straight titles on KX250Fs from 2006-2008. Come on, RV! How about teasing a one-weekend comeback?

Some notes:

There was some serious talk early this season that Jeremy Martin would soon be ratcheting up to all-time status in the 250 class, with even Ricky Carmichael responding to an Instagram post saying Jeremy would pass his career moto win mark this year. Well, that’s likely on hold, because Martin is now parked in sixth all-time, waiting to return from injury. Had he not gotten hurt early this season, we might already be talking about Martin going after Ryan Villopoto and Steve Lamson on this list.

Ryan Villopoto has 19 wins. Can you picture RV teasing a one-off ride on a Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha YZ250F and claiming he’d have career win number 20 before the weekend is over? Yeah. That would be fun to watch.

Blake Baggett has 14 wins. He was a bad dude in the 250F days. Don’t forget that.

The power number here is seven: Doug Henry, Zach Osborne, Travis Pastrana, Johnny O'Mara, Cooper Webb, Adam Cianciarulo, Kevin Windham, Erik Kehoe, Ryan Dungey, Joey Savatgy, Christophe Pourcel are all tied with seven wins in this class. That's a heck of a group! 

It's kind of shocking to see Ken Roczen has only two wins in this class. However, he did spend the bulk of his 250 time in MX2 on the Grand Prix circuit. He won 12 GPs in that class from 2009-2011. 

