When Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Jalek Swoll put up 1-3 scores at Saturday’s High Point National, he stamped himself into the record books as the 87th different 125/250 class overall winner in the history of Pro Motocross. Swoll’s win came in the 519th race in the history of what is now the 250 class in Pro Motocross, with the series having changed names from 125 class to Motocross Lites, and now the 250 class.
As Swoll now joins a long list of very talented riders, we thought it best to take a look at the all-time 125/250 class winners over the years. Swoll now moves into a tie with 20 riders for 68th all time, but you might be surprised to see some of the names in this class that only ever got one overall win.
|1
|James Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|28
|2
|Ricky Carmichael
|Havana, FL
|26
|3
|Mark Barnett
|Bridgeview, IL
|25
|4
|Steve Lamson
|Orangevale, CA
|20
|5
|Ryan Villopoto
|Seattle, WA
|19
|6
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|17
|7
|Guy Cooper
|Stillwater, OK
|16
|8
|Broc Glover
|El Cajon, CA
|14
|9
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|14
|10
|Jeff Emig
|Independence, MO
|13
|11
|George Holland
|Kerman, CA
|13
|12
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|12
|13
|Jeff Ward
|Mission Viejo, CA
|11
|14
|Ron Lechien
|El Cajon, CA
|10
|15
|Mike Kiedrowski
|Canyon Country, CA
|10
|16
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|9
|17
|Grant Langston
|Durban
|9
|18
|Micky Dymond
|Yorba Linda, CA
|8
|19
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|8
|20
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|8
|21
|Marty Smith
|San Diego, CA
|8
|22
|Bob Hannah
|Whittier, CA
|8
|23
|Mike Brown
|Gray, TN
|8
|24
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|7
|25
|Doug Henry
|Torrington, CT
|7
|26
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|7
|27
|Kevin Windham
|Centerville, MS
|7
|28
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|7
|29
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|7
|30
|Erik Kehoe
|Granada Hills, CA
|7
|31
|Johnny O'Mara
|Van Nuys, CA
|7
|32
|Christophe Pourcel
|Marseilles
|7
|33
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|7
|34
|Travis Pastrana
|Annapolis, MD
|7
|35
|Ben Townley
|New Zealand
|6
|36
|Mike LaRocco
|La Porte, IN
|6
|37
|Tyla Rattray
|Durban
|6
|38
|Ryan Hughes
|Escondido, CA
|5
|39
|Robbie Reynard
|Norman, OK
|5
|40
|Broc D Hepler
|Kittanning, PA
|5
|41
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland
|5
|42
|Trey Canard
|Shawnee, OK
|5
|43
|Larry Ward
|Woodinville, WA
|4
|44
|Damon Bradshaw
|Charlotte, NC
|4
|45
|Stephane Roncada
|France
|4
|46
|Mike Alessi
|Apple Valley, CA
|3
|47
|Andrew Short
|Colorado Springs, CO
|3
|48
|Damon W Huffman
|Saugus, CA
|3
|49
|Jake Weimer
|Rupert, ID
|3
|50
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|3
|51
|Danny Laporte
|Yucca Valley, CA
|3
|52
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|3
|53
|Jean Michel Bayle
|France
|3
|54
|Donny Schmit
|Bloomington, MN
|3
|55
|John Dowd
|Chicopee, MA
|2
|56
|Tim Hart
|Torrance, CA
|2
|57
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|2
|58
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|2
|59
|Brian Myerscough
|Calimesa, CA
|2
|60
|Keith Bowen
|Pontiac, MI
|2
|61
|Eddie Warren
|Clio, MI
|2
|62
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|2
|63
|Jeremy McGrath
|Sun City, CA
|2
|64
|Ivan Tedesco
|Albuquerque, NM
|2
|65
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|2
|66
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|2
|67
|Brock Sellards
|New Philadelphia, OH
|2
|68
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|1
|69
|Tallon Vohland
|Citrus Heights, CA
|1
|70
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|1
|71
|Tim Ferry
|Largo, FL
|1
|72
|Jimmy Ellis
|Cobalt, CT
|1
|73
|Steve Wise
|Mcallen, TX
|1
|74
|Warren Reid
|Westminster, CA
|1
|75
|Gaylon Mosier
|Garden Grove, CA
|1
|76
|AJ Whiting
|Sherman Oaks, CA
|1
|77
|Jeff Matiasevich
|La Habra Heights, CA
|1
|78
|Brian Swink
|Fenton, MI
|1
|79
|James Dobb
|Great Britain
|1
|80
|Austin Stroupe
|Lincolnton, NC
|1
|81
|Scott Sheak
|Germantown, NY
|1
|82
|Nicholas Wey
|DeWitt, MI
|1
|83
|Kelly Smith
|Ludington, MI
|1
|84
|Chad Reed
|Kurri Kurri
|1
|85
|Danny Smith
|Eagle, ID
|1
|86
|Craig Anderson
|Australia
|1
|87
|Josh Grant
|Riverside, CA
|1
Some notes:
There was some serious talk early this season that Jeremy Martin would soon be ratcheting up to all-time status in the 250 class, with even Ricky Carmichael responding to an Instagram post saying Jeremy would pass his career moto win mark this year. Well, that’s likely on hold, because Martin is now parked in sixth all-time, waiting to return from injury. Had he not gotten hurt early this season, we might already be talking about Martin going after Ryan Villopoto and Steve Lamson on this list.
Ryan Villopoto has 19 wins. Can you picture RV teasing a one-off ride on a Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha YZ250F and claiming he’d have career win number 20 before the weekend is over? Yeah. That would be fun to watch.
Blake Baggett has 14 wins. He was a bad dude in the 250F days. Don’t forget that.
The power number here is seven: Doug Henry, Zach Osborne, Travis Pastrana, Johnny O'Mara, Cooper Webb, Adam Cianciarulo, Kevin Windham, Erik Kehoe, Ryan Dungey, Joey Savatgy, Christophe Pourcel are all tied with seven wins in this class. That's a heck of a group!
It's kind of shocking to see Ken Roczen has only two wins in this class. However, he did spend the bulk of his 250 time in MX2 on the Grand Prix circuit. He won 12 GPs in that class from 2009-2011.