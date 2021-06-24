Some notes:

There was some serious talk early this season that Jeremy Martin would soon be ratcheting up to all-time status in the 250 class, with even Ricky Carmichael responding to an Instagram post saying Jeremy would pass his career moto win mark this year. Well, that’s likely on hold, because Martin is now parked in sixth all-time, waiting to return from injury. Had he not gotten hurt early this season, we might already be talking about Martin going after Ryan Villopoto and Steve Lamson on this list.

Ryan Villopoto has 19 wins. Can you picture RV teasing a one-off ride on a Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha YZ250F and claiming he’d have career win number 20 before the weekend is over? Yeah. That would be fun to watch.

Blake Baggett has 14 wins. He was a bad dude in the 250F days. Don’t forget that.

The power number here is seven: Doug Henry, Zach Osborne, Travis Pastrana, Johnny O'Mara, Cooper Webb, Adam Cianciarulo, Kevin Windham, Erik Kehoe, Ryan Dungey, Joey Savatgy, Christophe Pourcel are all tied with seven wins in this class. That's a heck of a group!

It's kind of shocking to see Ken Roczen has only two wins in this class. However, he did spend the bulk of his 250 time in MX2 on the Grand Prix circuit. He won 12 GPs in that class from 2009-2011.