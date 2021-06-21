At the last round of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross at Thunder Valley, Jalek Swoll put together a career-best sixth in the second moto. He took seventh overall. We invited him on our Twisted Tea Best Post Race Show Ever after the race and he said he was slowly getting better, and never expected to provide a quick flash the moment he turned pro. He was going to keep building and improving.

Well, now we have the flash! From a career-best sixth in a moto at the last race, Jalek blasted all the way into the top spot at the GEICO High Point National! The Rockstar Energy Racing Husqvarna rider was fast immediately at High Point, making the move on Hunter Lawrence to grab the early lead in moto one, and then Lawrence went down. Later, Swoll’s teammate RJ Hampshire got around to take the lead, but then his chain derailed. Swoll, hanging tough for second, inherited the lead. From there, he held off early-season title favorites Colt Nichols, Justin Cooper and Jett Lawrence to snag the moto win.

In moto two, he fought hard the whole way, and his third was enough for a surprising career-first win. Jalek had never even finished a moto on the podium outdoors!

He spoke with the media after the race.

Jalek, the most obvious question ever: where did this come from? I know Thunder Valley was better, but it was a sixth in a moto. How did you go from that to winning?

Jalek Swoll: If I’m going to be quite honest with you, I don’t even know. I think today I just felt a lot better and meshed a lot better with the track. I never really felt comfortable on outdoor tracks and stuff like that, especially these pro nationals. They’re a lot different from what we were racing on in amateurs. I think today I just felt a little bit more at home and everything clicked.

Jalek, back in Daytona we saw some footage come out of you sort of talking a little bit about your family and about your father. Obviously, this weekend being Fathers’ Day getting your first win, that’s got to be a little bit more special to you.

Yeah. My family has gone through a lot of sacrifices, so just to win in general honestly means a lot. Just to repay everybody who has stuck with me and did they everything could to possibly get me here and stuff like that means a lot. So Fathers’ Day or not, I cherish all the moments and stuff that we went through to get here.